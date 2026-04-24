Launch of #AnakSiapaNi Anak Scott's Lah campaign celebrating proud everyday moments when children stay healthy and active

Scott's and Watsons commit six months of nutritional and essential support to children at House of Love

24–26 April roadshow at Sunway Velocity Mall featuring interactive family activities that promote everyday immunity habits

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping children healthy and protected from frequent illnesses remains a top concern for Malaysian parents. Immunity support is the number one benefit parents seek, as preventing their children from falling sick continues to be a key priority.

From Everyday Wins to Proud Parent Moments: Scott’s Children’s Day 2026 Goes #AnakSiapaNi

Preschool-aged children typically fall ill eight to twelve times a year as their immune systems are still developing. At the same time, recent national data points to a silent nutritional gap. According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2024, nearly 78% of Malaysian adolescents, along with a significant proportion of younger children, do not meet the recommended daily intake of Vitamin C.

Against this backdrop, Scott's is reinforcing its #AnakSiapaNi Anak Scott's Lah campaign, first launched in February, through a special Scott's Children's Day 2026 celebration. The #AnakSiapaNi campaign captures those everyday moments when children surprise and impress us with their energy, determination, and resilience—prompting parents to proudly ask, "Anak siapa ni?" With Scott's support, the answer is simple: Anak Scott's Lah!

The campaign comes to life through a brand film and on-ground activations that celebrate children's unique personalities, while highlighting the importance of strong immunity in helping them stay healthy, active, and ready to take on everyday experiences.

Neelesh Suryavanshee, General Manager for Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei at Haleon, shared the inspiration behind the campaign: "At Scott's, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to explore, learn, and grow without being held back. The #AnakSiapaNi campaign celebrates those proud parenting moments—whether it's seeing your child confidently lead a game or stay energised through a busy school week."

"Through our collaboration with Watsons and House of Love, we are also extending this support to children in underserved communities, helping ensure more children have access to the nutritional foundation they need to stay healthy. Ultimately, we want every parent to feel that pride that comes with saying, "Anak Scott's Lah!" he added.

Supporting Everyday Immunity with Scott's Vitamin C Pastilles

Central to this year's celebration are Scott's Vitamin C Pastilles—soft, chewy, and Halal-certified supplements. Vitamin C helps support children's immune health.

High in Vitamin C and suitable for children aged three years and above, the pastilles help meet daily Vitamin C requirements in a convenient and enjoyable format. Available in Mixed Berries, Orange, and Blackcurrant flavours, they serve as a trusted daily companion for growing children.

Putting Children's Wellbeing at the Heart of the Celebration

In conjunction with Scott's Children's Day 2026, Haleon, together with Watsons, is supporting House of Love as part of its broader commitment to children's wellbeing in the community.

Representatives from House of Love were welcomed as honoured guests at the launch event, where Haleon and Watsons presented care packs comprising approximately 1,000 units of Scott's products, along with essential items from Watsons, to support the wellbeing of children from underserved communities.

As a brand trusted by generations and recognised as the No. 1 Children's Supplement Brand in Peninsular Malaysia, Scott's continues to extend its care beyond retail shelves and into the communities it serves.

A Weekend of Fun and Immunity-Building Moments

Following the launch, the Scott's Children's Day 2026 roadshow will take place at Sunway Velocity Mall (Vanity Atrium) from 24 to 26 April 2026, inviting families to participate in fun and simple challenges that encourage everyday immunity-building habits.

The activation is designed to create proud, shareable moments that embody the spirit of #AnakSiapaNi—moments that make parents smile and confidently say, Anak Scott's Lah!

Through the #AnakSiapaNi campaign, a strong focus on Scott's Vitamin C Pastilles, and meaningful community partnerships centred on children's wellbeing, Scott's Children's Day 2026 reaffirms the brand's commitment to nurturing healthier, happier, and more confident generations.

For more information, please visit Scott's Malaysia Facebook Page.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans five major categories - Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Other, and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS). Its long-standing brands – such as Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, parodontax and Centrum – are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

For more information, please visit www.haleon.com

About Haleon Malaysia

Haleon (LSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with brands trusted by millions of consumers globally. Haleon Malaysia employs over 500 people whose purpose is to deliver better everyday health with humanity. With market leading positions in oral care, pain relief, and wellness, we work closely with pharmacists, physicians, and retailers to increase awareness of everyday health issues and concerns and emphasise the importance of self-care. Haleon's Hulu Kelang site in Kuala Lumpur also supplies countries around the world with high quality and innovative consumer healthcare products, such as Panadol, ENO and Polident.

SOURCE Haleon Malaysia