From GPU Dominance to Optical Scale-Up: DIGITIMES Decodes AI's Next Inflection Point

TAIPEI, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DIGITIMES will host an exclusive webinar on June 30, 2026 (08:30 GMT+8) examining the two structural forces redefining AI computing infrastructure: the architectural shift from monolithic GPU silicon toward application-specific and edge deployments, and the industry's accelerating transition to optical interconnects as electrical bandwidth hits hard physical limits. Drawing on proprietary data from the latest DIGITIMES reports on CPO & Inference AI Compute Architecture, the event offers technology executives, investors, and supply chain strategists actionable intelligence at a moment of rapid market change.

Credit: DIGITIMES Credit: DIGITIMES Credit: DIGITIMES

The generative AI build-out that defined 2023–2025 is giving way to a more complex second chapter. As enterprises shift from large-scale cloud training toward distributed inference workloads, the industry's requirements for chip architecture and data center interconnect are diverging sharply. DIGITIMES analysts Eric Huang and Tony Huang — together bringing more than five decades of semiconductor and packaging expertise — will present two focused sessions addressing both dimensions of this transition.

The opening session, "Reconfiguring the Silicon Landscape in the AI Era," led by DIGITIMES Vice President Eric Huang, will analyze how evolving AI workloads are fragmenting GPU dominance, driving demand for hybrid silicon architectures tailored to edge and enterprise inference environments. The second session, "Reshaping the Future of AI Data Centers," delivered by DIGITIMES Director Tony Huang, will present the market case for Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) and advanced packaging as the definitive engineering responses to the power and bandwidth constraints that electrical interconnects can no longer resolve at scale.

DIGITIMES data underpinning both sessions points to an urgent market timeline:

The global CPO market is projected to achieve a 142% CAGR from 2026 to 2030, driven by the AI industry's accelerating shift toward optical-grade bandwidth.

The critical inflection arrives in 2029–2030 as NVIDIA transitions GPU fabrics from copper to OCI-specification optical chiplets, making scale-up the dominant CPO revenue segment by the end of the decade.

The CPO and advanced packaging market is entering a critical specification window. Procurement decisions made in the next 12–24 months — on interconnect architecture, packaging partners, and platform bets — will lock in competitive positioning for the latter half of the decade. This webinar is designed specifically for decision-makers who need to move beyond industry headlines and into the underlying data: where the revenue is shifting, when the adoption curves inflect, and which architectures are likely to dominate at scale.

Registration is free of charge and closes on June 24, 2026. Approved registrants receive a unique viewing link one day before the event.

To register, please visit: https://dgt.ms/webinar_CPO_prnews

SOURCE DIGITIMES