From legendary singers to the new generation of performers, "Singer 2026" ignites the China stage with music without borders

CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The currently airing season of "Singer 2026" on Hunan TV and Mango TV features the strongest international lineup in its history.

As a long-time staple of the "Singer" series, Jessie J makes her return this season as a chart-topping sensation. Performing "My Way" and "California," she captivated audiences with her signature powerful vocals and smooth transitions between notes.

Following this, John Legend, hailed as the "Godfather of Soul Music," made his debut performance on The Singer stage. As a musician with an EGOT Grand Slam record, he performed the classics "All of Me" and "Imagine." His warm, rich vocals and heartfelt piano accompaniment moved both the live judges and tens of thousands of online viewers.

In addition to the long-established legends, this season features three emerging international singers. American artist Stanaj makes his debut as a featured artist with the original single "Romantic" —a vibrant track blending R&B and electronic elements that showcases authentic American pop vocals.

Malaysian artist Azora Chin, also a debut artist, combines refined narrative skill with exceptional vocal prowess, effortlessly navigating diverse musical styles—from the atmospheric ballad "March" to the powerfully charged "As a Monster," with "Grandma's Words" standing out as his most impactful and heartfelt work of the season.

Elliot James Reay, a British boy born in the 2000s, made his debut in China as a substitute singer. During the recent qualifying rounds, he advanced to the "King of Songs Sprint Month" stage thanks to the grand production and powerful sound pressure of "Skyfall."

Focus on Hunan TV and Mango TV to witness the ultimate clash of global musical forces on the China stage.

SOURCE Hunan TV