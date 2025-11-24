FROM MEDICAL SUPPLIER TO MULTI-INDUSTRY LEADER: LIVINGSTONE INTERNATIONAL'S UNIQUE GROWTH STRATEGY

SYDNEY, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Australia's largest medical supply companies is celebrating its unique warehousing and supply chain strategy that has seen it grow into a leading manufacturer, importer, and supplier to more than 20 key industries.

Livingstone International supplies more than 65,000 essential health, hygiene, education, beauty, and hospitality products to industries including aged care, schools and universities, hair and skin clinics, pharmacy, dental, mining, and government.

'One of seven Livingstone warehouses driving Australia’s most reliable supply network.'

Livingstone International Managing Director, Daniel Linn, said the company has now been in operation for more than 40 years and its success rests on its unique No Backorder Policy.

"Livingstone International has invested in millions of cubic metres of warehousing here in Australia, where we can hold up to a year's worth of supplies for each of our key clients."

"Livingstone stocks more than $48 million dollars' worth of inventory. Our depth of inventory and domestic warehousing means there's no disruption to the supply chain, which is critical for the industries we work with," Mr Linn said.

It's a lesson that was learned during COVID, when many organisations and government turned to Livingstone for key supplies.

"The reality is much of what we rely on in Australia is manufactured overseas and imported. That process often requires a two to three month waiting period before products arrive."

"At Livingstone, we have the stock here in Australia ready to distribute, while also locally manufacturing 120 products, to ensure they're there for when our clients need them," he said.

Livingstone remains proudly Australian owned, with an international footprint across 120 countries.

"When Livingstone was founded in 1984, we focused on medical and healthcare supplies, but we've now undergone major diversification," Mr Linn said.

"The rationale for expansion was: if we can supply products to people when they are unwell, why not also offer items for when they are well? The goal was to meet needs 365 days a year and this approach became a guiding principle for determining which industries to branch into.

"Among our 25,000 customers are 149 major public hospitals which depend on Livingstone for kitchen supplies, 22 airlines in which we're involved with food prep, a pathology market leader with more than 500 delivery points, and we supply lab equipment and coats to the biggest mining company in the country."

Mr Linn said while this year marks a major milestone, the future is full of opportunity.

"We're already adopting some of the latest technology in automation and AI, we are diversifying our supply chain across multiple countries, and our IT infrastructure is already driving greater growth across our B2C market," he said.

"We look forward to continuing to help secure Australia's supply chain and provide essential services and key industries with the products they need to serve Australians every day."

SOURCE Livingstone International