From New Partnerships to AI Showcase: Tencent Cloud Charts New Growth at Singapore Event

Tencent Cloud Day Singapore 2025 announced new collaborations with RYDE, Care , Digital China, and others ; and spotlighted its AI Agent development platform

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent today announced several new strategic partnerships at Tencent Cloud Day Singapore 2025, reaffirming its commitment to building a collaborative AI ecosystem that empowers businesses, institutions, and communities across Asia Pacific.

Themed "AI-Powered Global Opportunities," the event brought together industry leaders, partners, and clients to explore how AI-powered technologies are reshaping industries and unlocking new avenues for sustainable growth. It is held a day before the Singapore Fintech Festival 2025.

"We are entering the AI era, and it represents a game-changing opportunity in how we build products, and how businesses operate," said Brent Irvin, General Counsel and Head of Global Corporate Affairs, Tencent in his keynote. "Innovation doesn't happen in isolation. It happens when partners, regulators, industry leaders, and talent come together to build and experiment."

New collaborations announced at Tencent Cloud Day Singapore

Bluefin Jiannan Zhao, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International, said, "At Tencent Cloud, our mission is to turn cloud and AI technologies into real impact for enterprises. We're excited to deepen partnerships in Singapore and beyond, nurture innovation, and contribute to the broader region's vibrant digital future."

The event saw Tencent Cloud formalising new partnerships across key sectors in Singapore and the region. With Care, the technology provider for Raffles Hospital's RafflesConnect app, Tencent Cloud is enhancing secure and seamless teleconsultation experiences through Tencent Real-Time Communications (TRTC).

In partnership with local ride-hailing platform RYDE, Tencent Cloud is improving cross-border ride-booking and travel experiences via Weixin Mini Programs, enabling Chinese tourists to book and pay for rides seamlessly while in Singapore. Working with Digital China Singapore, Tencent Cloud will help enterprises across Southeast Asia expand into China's digital economy.

Kenneth Siow, Regional Director, Southeast Asia , and General Manager for Singapore and Malaysia, Tencent Cloud International, added: "Collaboration is at the heart of innovation. By working closely with enterprises and industry leaders, we're helping to build an ecosystem of trust — one where AI and cloud technology uplift people, communities, and businesses across Singapore and the region."

AI Agent technology primed for enterprise adoption

Tencent Cloud Day Singapore 2025 also featured a series of industry sharing and expert discussions on the future of AI adoption. Tencent experts and invited speakers explored themes such research innovation, trust and compliance in financial services, AI in healthcare, and cross-industry creativity through gaming technologies.

Representatives from organisations including Changi Airport, YTL Group, BeLive, and Converge ICT also shared how they are leveraging cloud and AI technologies to enhance operational efficiency, resilience, and scalability.

Dr. Xiaohui Yuan, Senior Expert and Director of Innovation Research at Tencent Research Institute, noted that AI Agent technology is moving beyond experimentation to real-world applications that boost efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth.

Her sharing complements the showcase of Tencent Cloud's Agent Development Platform (ADP), designed to help enterprises create and integrate intelligent, autonomous multi-agent frameworks into their operations. These agents can be deployed across diverse scenarios and workflows such as customer service, marketing, inventory management, research, and more.

Tencent Cloud Day Singapore 2025 reflects Tencent's ongoing commitment to shaping a connected, trusted, and innovation-driven digital future – one where Singapore continues to serve as a key hub for advancing AI collaboration and talent development across Asia Pacific.

