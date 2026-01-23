"From Page to Stage®" Brings Taming the Dragon to the Stage this March

The Final Chapter of the "Three Kingdoms Trilogy"

Fusing Arts & Tech in an Epic English Showdown

HONG KONG, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Absolutely Fabulous Theatre Connection (AFTEC), dedicated to integrating the Bilingual Learning Theatre™ method into education, presents the Chinese literary classic Romance of the Three Kingdoms, rich in timeless literary value and traditional virtues, on stage this March. As the final chapter of the "Three Kingdoms Trilogy", Taming the Dragon brings the series to a perfect conclusion.

The production is directed and adapted by AFTEC's Artistic Director Dr Vicki Ooi, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hong Kong Drama Awards. Dr Ooi remains committed to her philosophy of whole person education, focusing on the development of bilingual theatre, youth theatre, and various arts projects that blend learning with experience. In Taming the Dragon, she interprets classic chapters of Romance of the Three Kingdoms in English, ingeniously fusing arts with technology. The performance utilises multi-angle projection technology to present the majestic momentum of thousands of troops. By combining video with live performance, the production physically recreates strategic weapons such as the Oxen Barrows and the Zhuge Repeating Crossbow. Accompanied by live percussion and bilingual surtitles, the show promises a visually and audibly thrilling experience for the audience.

Dr Vicki Ooi stated, "Taming the Dragon is not merely the final chapter of the Three Kingdoms story; it is a testament to the inspiring power of classic literature across eras. 'From Page to Stage®' has always aimed to ignite students' passion for arts and literature, creating a theatre experience that offers both educational significance and emotional resonance." The "From Page to Stage®" scheme she leads has been supported by various sponsors, successfully gathering a professional team to continuously promote theatre education since 2009.

As the finale of the trilogy, Taming the Dragon tells the story of Liu Bei's approaching end, with the fate of Shu Han hanging on Zhuge Liang's final northern expedition. He engages in a battle of wits concerning life, death, and national destiny against his lifelong nemesis—the Cao Wei general Sima Yi. The play not only recreates historical scenes but also explores thought-provoking themes such as loyalty, trust, respect, and leadership qualities through the legendary duel between history's two greatest military strategists, leading the audience to reflect on human nature and choices. The production will present legendary episodes such as "Entrusting the Orphan at Baidi City", "Outwitting Jiang Wei", the "Empty Fort Strategy", and the "Later Memorial to the Throne", immersing the audience in this ultimate game of strategy.

Since its launch, the "From Page to Stage®" programme has integrated education with drama, allowing students and the public to learn English and history in a relaxed and interesting way through appreciating adaptations of classic literature. The "Three Kingdoms Trilogy" fully embodies this concept, bringing the Three Kingdoms stories to life on stage and deepening the audience's understanding of Chinese culture: the first chapter, Rousing the Dragon (2025), focused on the sworn brotherhood of Liu Bei, Guan Yu and Zhang Fei, and their "Three Visits to the Thatched Cottage" to recruit Zhuge Liang, establishing the foundation of Shu Han; the second chapter, Strategy (2024), brilliantly portrayed the intellectual clash between Shu Han's Zhuge Liang and Eastern Wu's Zhou Yu, and their classic alliance against Cao Cao; the final chapter, Taming the Dragon, combines historical wisdom, dramatic art, and stage technology to push the entire Three Kingdoms story to its peak.

"From Page to Stage®" 2026 Taming the Dragon

Taming the Dragon will be staged at the newly renovated Sai Wan Ho Civic Centre Theatre, a venue with which AFTEC has established a 17-year venue partnership. Two public shows will be held on 7 and 14 March; foyer activities are available for ticket holders before and after the show. Additionally, a "Post-show Stage Tour" is available, where actors will guide the audience through backstage to understand the work behind the scenes and learn about theatre operations. Secondary school shows will be held from 4 to 6 March and 9 to 13 March; schools booking these sessions enjoy pre-show learning resources, in-school workshops, and post-show activities, allowing students to deeply understand the plot, story background, and characters, while learning to use creative thinking skills to appreciate stage productions.

Public Shows Secondary School Shows Date 7 & 14 March 2026 (Saturday) 4 to 6 March 2026 (Wednesday to Friday); 9 to 13 March 2026 (Monday to Friday) Time 2:30 pm 10:30 am & 2:30 pm Venue Sai Wan Ho Civic Centre Theatre Fee $240 (includes Post-show Stage Tour*) / $210 / $160 50% for full-time students, people with disabilities and the minder, senior citizens aged 60 or above, and CSSA recipients. $120 per teacher & student Length Approximately 1 hour with no intermission Approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes with no intermission Fringe Activities Pre- & post-show foyer activities for ticket holders * Post-show Stage Tour: Follow the cast to explore behind-the-scenes theatre operations Includes pre-show learning materials, in-school workshops, and post-show activities

Discounts for Taming the Dragon Public Performances:

- Family Package: $50 off for each purchase of 1 standard ticket and 1 student ticket.

- Group Booking: 10% off discount applies to full-price tickets for each purchase of 4 or more tickets (cannot be used in conjunction with the Family Package).

- Combo Discount: Purchase both Taming the Dragon and Real Stage! Acting Workshop tickets to enjoy $50 off.

Real Stage! Acting Workshop

Running alongside this year's production is Real Stage! Acing Workshop. Participants will immerse themselves in an authentic acting experience, acting with a professional set and the fresh-off-the-press script of Taming the Dragon. Guided by experienced drama tutors, participants will explore the captivating world of the Three Kingdoms while enjoying the fun of English and theatre learning.

Public Workshops School Workshops Date 21 & 22 March 2026 (Saturday & Sunday) Email [email protected] for enquiries Time 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm Venue Sai Wan Ho Civic Centre Theatre Fee Standard: $150 Concessionary*: $100 *Full-time students, people with disabilities and the minder, senior citizens aged 60 or above, and CSSA recipients.

Discount for Public Workshop:

- Combo Discount: Purchase both Taming the Dragon and Real Stage! Acting Workshop tickets to enjoy $50 off.

About "From Page to Stage®"

Since its launch in 2009, "From Page to Stage®" has been one of Hong Kong's longest-running theatre education programmes, with over 300 performances staged and an audience of more than 130,000. Six productions were produced under The Jockey Club "From Page to Stage®" Programme from 2012 to 2017. It was also one of the English Alliance programmes under the Standing Committee on Language Education and Research (SCOLAR) from 2018 to 2021. Tailored for local secondary school students, the programme brings classic literature to life on stage, offering pre-show learning resources and in-school workshops. It aims to cultivate an appreciation for classic literature and the arts among Hong Kong students.

The programme has been widely acclaimed. Since its inception, nearly half of the secondary schools in Hong Kong have participated in the programme, with nearly 20% of schools having participated for eight years or more.

About AFTEC

Advancing creative learning and arts education in Hong Kong

Creativity allows us to recognise potential within ourselves and the world around us. It promotes problem-solving, nurtures relationships, cultivates resilience, and can transform lives in countless ways. At AFTEC, we work with students, educators, and creative practitioners to plant the seeds of creativity in our community.

As a proudly homegrown Hong Kong organisation, we nurture the city's greatest natural resource — its people. Through co-designed, collaborative, and inclusive bilingual education programmes, we create supportive environments where young minds are free to explore, express, and flourish. We spark imagination, build confidence, and foster a sense of growth and belonging together.

