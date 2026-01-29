From Pitch to Home: Haier’s Global Champion Tour Hits Bangkok, Showcasing Localized Premium Appliances and Healthy Living

BANGKOK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier, the world's leading IoT ecosystem brand, is hosting a Global Champion Tour event themed "Champion Your Haier Life" in Bangkok, Thailand from January 28 to February 1.

As an official partner of Liverpool Football Club and Paris Saint-Germain, Haier invites the public to join in celebrating their shared passion for sports and embrace a new journey toward a healthy lifestyle, with special activities planned for fans of both clubs. For Paris Saint-Germain fans in particular, Haier will showcase the French Championship trophy – the Club's record-breaking 13th domestic title – at the event.

Spanning 1,300 square meters, the event integrates a pop-up show with a synchronized campaign across 100 partner stores. It features a dynamic sports-themed layout, including a mini-football pitch and interactive game zones. Designed for seamless online and offline integration, the experience is amplified through Facebook, YouTube and TikTok live streaming, in store promotions, and multi touchpoint engagement, where fans can watch and enjoy the event worldwide or immerse themselves at Central World Square B (Outdoor Zone), Bangkok.

During the event, Haier showcases its innovative "champion-grade" products, conveying the brand value and enhancing quality living through premium experiences.

The Space Fit series is a new flagship collection of premium home appliances designed to provide a seamless, high-performance user experience. At the center of the lineup is the Space Fit Refrigerator, custom-designed to meet local preferences with features such as an integrated ice maker and enhanced freshness preservation tailored to tropical climates. The innovative Triple-Drum Washing Machine tackles varied laundry needs in one cycle, while the M80 Television delivers an immersive cinematic experience through QLED technology with precision dimming zones, KEF-tuned audio, and support for Dolby Vision, Atmos, and gaming modes.

In addition, Haier will also highlight the Dual Comfort Air Conditioning Series engineered for optimal comfort and energy efficiency, as well as the UV Cool Voice Air Conditioner featuring advanced AI Voice control for hands-free operation, and the L+ Washer-Dryer offering one-stop washing and drying with a large 607mm drum, 20 preset modes, and 26 specialized stain removal programs for unparalleled fabric care.

Haier connects with fans through a shared passion for sports, embracing a vision of healthy living together. Building on the partnerships with Liverpool Football Club and Paris Saint-Germain, Haier is blending the athletic elements like football and badminton into the campaigns to foster a community, channeling the champion spirit into its home appliance products, and encouraging users to pursue an energetic and wellness-oriented lifestyle. It has organized the "Haier Run" mini marathon for six consecutive years and sponsored badminton tournaments to engage more people, and it also appointed superstar BAMBAM as a brand ambassador in Thailand.

Haier adheres to a user-centered philosophy through an integrated model of local R&D, manufacturing, and marketing. Haier has maintained its position as the world's No. 1 brand in major home appliance retail volume for 17 consecutive years. In Thailand, where it entered in 2002, Haier has steadily grown its market share from 10% to 14%, becoming the top brand in the white goods segment over its 23 year presence.

Haier's Bangkok Southeast Asia R&D Center focuses on designing products that meet local preferences; it acquired the Sanyo factory in 2007, and the Chonburi Air Conditioning Industrial Park, which opened in 2025, has an annual capacity of 6 million units to serve the global markets.

Beyond products, Haier actively involves itself in the Thai society through sports sponsorships, charity programs, and community engagements, fostering zero distance connection with users and reinforcing its role as a trusted, integrated local partner. Driven by a strong sense of social responsibility, Haier builds lasting bonds while supporting local communities—its annual charitable contributions exceed 10 million THB (USD 317,900).

