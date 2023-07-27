FROM SHANGHAI TO CANTON, A CULINARY JOURNEY AWAITS: YUE AND CAI FENG LOU PRESENT CANTONESE-SHANGHAINESE MENUS

HONG KONG, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong and Shanghai - Two of the most iconic cities in China, renowned for their unique culinary traditions. This summer, two of the region's most talented chefs will come together to present a culinary journey that fuses Cantonese and Shanghainese flavors.

From July 27-31, 2023, YUE at Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung, a hotel invested by Shimao Hotels & Resorts, will present "Canto-Shanghai Symphony" menu, a unique culinary collaboration between Chef Mike Rong from Cai Feng Lou, Shanghai and Chef Jacky Chung from YUE. Selected Chef Rong Specialties are available throughout August. This collaboration blends elements of tradition and innovation, as well as Cantonese and Shanghainese cuisine, resulting in a menu that is both authentic and exciting.

"Hong Kong is a city full of creativity and energy, and famous for its diverse and rich food culture in Asia. Food has become a platform for communication and exchange between Hong Kong and Shanghai. I believe ingredients are the core of a dish. Understanding ingredients is a necessary skill for chefs, and I actually see myself and Chef Jacky as "food transformers", identifying which cooking methods suit different ingredients best." said Chef Mike.

"This collaboration is not just about creating a great menu - it's about sharing our passion for food and learning from each other's experiences. It's a journey of discovery that leads to new ideas and endless possibilities. We are excited to bring our culinary expertise together to create a unique and unforgettable dining experience." said Chef Jacky.

"Canto-Shanghai Symphony" Lunch Set Menu

Lunch set menu starts with appetizers that showcase the fusion of Canto-Shanghai flavors. The Four Hands Appetizers include Jasmine Smoked Cod, Barbecue Iberian Pork Glazed with Honey, and Chilled Organic Cherry Tomatoes Marinated in Plum Juice, followed by a set of three dim sum. The soup course comprises Double-boiled Shiitake Mushrooms with Bamboo Fungus and Brassica, a nourishing and savory soup that is slow-cooked to perfection. The main course is Grandma's Braised Pork Belly with Rice Cake in Brown Sauce, a comforting and hearty dish that is sure to satisfy. The meal also includes a Cold Wonton with Opilio Snow Crab Meat and Sesame Sauce, which adds a refreshing and delicate taste to the meal. Finally, the dessert course offers Deep-fried Glutinous Rice Balls filled with Egg Yolk Custard and Lychee, and Lapsang Souchong Pudding.

"Canto-Shanghai Symphony" Dinner Set Menu

Dinner set menu is a delightful culinary experience that blends two regions of flavors in an elegant way. Appetizers include the Crispy Chicken in Traditional Style, Barbecue Iberian Pork Glazed with Honey and Chilled Organic Cherry Tomatoes Marinated in Plum Juice, followed by Crayfish in Huadiao Rice Wine Sauce. The soup course features Double-boiled Soup with Duck and Figs, a nourishing and comforting soup that is slow-cooked to perfection.

For the main course, guests can enjoy Steamed Shad in Huadiao Rice Wine Sauce and Chicken Oil, a delicate and flavorful dish with the long-lasting aroma of chicken oil and Huadiao wine. The Stir-fried Wagyu with Peas in Honey and Pepper Sauce is another standout dish that features tender and juicy beef with a sweet and spicy taste. The Vegetable course offers a choice between Zucchini Noodles with Shrimp Roe or Fried Pea Shoots with Wuliangye liquor. The Cold Wonton with Opilio Snow Crab Meat in Sesame Sauce is a refreshing dish that complements the savory flavors of the other dishes.

The meal concludes with delightful desserts of Deep-fried Glutinous Rice Balls filled with Egg Yolk Custard and Lychee, and Lapsang Souchong Pudding, both of which are satisfying.

"Canto-Shanghai Symphony" menus are available for lunch and dinner from July 27-31, exclusively at YUE. Selected Chef Rong Specialties will be available throughout August. Book now and experience the best of both worlds in one delicious meal.

Price: $988 per person for dinner

$488 per person for lunch

Book Now: bit.ly/FourHandsAtYUE

Tel: +852 2535 0028

Website: yue-sheratontungchung.hk

Address: Level 2, Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel

9 Yi Tung Road, Tung Chung, Lantau, N.T., Hong Kong

*All prices are in Hong Kong Dollars and subject to 10% service charge.

About Chef Mike Rong

Currently, he is the Executive Chef at Intercontinental Shanghai Wonderland. He was born in Shanghai. After studying Cantonese cuisine for many years with his Hong Kong master Liang Zhaohua, he worked in Tang Court and was fortunate to be under the guidance of Qi Weiqiang, a three-Michelin star chef from the Langham Group. Shanghai, Guangdong, Huai yang three repair, with rich culinary experience and catering experience. With more than 23 years of experience as a chef, he has created amazing culinary experiences for his guests, starting with local cuisine and complemented with Cantonese cuisine, Excellent cooking skills to create an amazing food experience for guests.

He leads the hotel and Chinese chef team to serve Chinese cuisine to guests. He is passionate about his work and brings his infinite creativity into traditional Chinese cuisine, presenting diners with a feast for their taste buds. The restaurant's dishes are based on Cantonese cuisine, incorporating the long cuisines of all over the world and the deep exploration of local cuisine to integrate authentic local flavor with innovative taste. His cooking shows the pure, essential nature of the taste, not only showcasing superb cooking skills, but also the passion of the food.

About Chef Jacky Chung

The youthful-looking chef brings 35 years of culinary tradition to the table while introducing subtle innovations. Born and bred in Hong Kong, Chef Chung's career highlights include helping Cuisine Cuisine earn its first Michelin Star in 2011 and is recognized as the first Executive Chef to lead a kitchen at Lei Garden before the age of 40, where he worked his way up to lead the brigade for 10 years.

He then expanded his horizons in 2012 by taking a role to lead culinary operations across China where he helmed the contemporary Cantonese eatery, Social Place, with over 50 restaurants. His journey in China which took him from Shanghai to Sichuan and Beijing to Macau, saw him influenced by new ingredients and techniques from China's rich culinary heritage, allowing him to fuse new elements into Cantonese dishes today.

Prior to joining Yue, Chef Chung operated a popular private kitchen restaurant where he served guests by appointment. The private format allowed him the freedom to create new dishes and tailor menus to the season and the diner's preferences – a culinary service he still offers to this day in Yue.

Drawn to a new opportunity to create something new that has never been seen before in a new destination district in Hong Kong, Chef Jacky joined Yue which would bring his fiery brand of creative fine dining Cantonese cuisine to Tung Chung, outside the more familiar commercial districts in the city. He also oversees the extensive Chinese banqueting options with a team of 40 chefs.

About Cai Feng Lou

Cai Feng Lou is a famous Chinese restaurant in Shanghai. The concept of 'Cai Feng Lou' combines many traditional Chinese elements such as, birds, birdcages, feathers, etc. It creates a magnificent and unique dining atmosphere that contains elegant decorations. Chef selects high-quality seasonal delights in Songjiang to prepare local, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Cantonese cuisine. It is a best choice for business gathering and family dinner. The elite chef team proposes dishes based on Cantonese cuisine as well as deeply explores Chinese dishes which origin from other regions. Customers have various choices of dishes both with local flavors and innovative taste. At the same time, the dining atmosphere which combines both warm and nostalgic Chinese style and modern style provides each customer with superior business service and pleasant private gathering. The hand-painted wall in the landscape box uses the representative works of Shen Shichong, ShenQuan, Dong Qichang and other representatives of the Songjiang Painting School to highlight the long history and culture of the Songjiang area.

About YUE

The 120-seater restaurant with sea views reflects Chef Jacky's culinary traditions with a contemporary twist in a fine dining setting. Yue features bright airy interiors with soft furnishings in Chinese powder blue, accented by rich mahogany furniture while art from the Qing Dynasty adorn the walls in an elegant historical tribute to Chinese culture. Meanwhile, staff in chic modern uniforms, reminiscent of historical dramas, are warm and knowledgeably on hand to recommend dishes and tea and wine pairings.

Yue distills the philosophy and essence of Chef Jacky's career to date. While time honored favorites including classic dim sum executed with precision are offered on the menu as well as a range of double boiled soups, what sets him apart is the masterful control and creativity.

As befits a creative Cantonese fine dining experience, Yue also offers a selection of premium Chinese teas, including its own signature blends and a wine cellar specially selected to complement Chef Jacky's creations.

About Shimao Hotels & Resorts

Shimao has been involved in the hotel industry since 2004. At present, it has 25 internationally renowned hotels (including 20 in operation and 5 in pipeline), with the total number of rooms exceeding 8,000.

Shimao Hotels & Resorts has successively established strategic cooperation with Marriott, Intercontinental, Hilton and other internationally renowned hotel management companies, bringing high-quality business travel and vacation experience to urban travelers.

SOURCE Shimao Hotels & Resorts