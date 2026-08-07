From Solo Escapes to Group Getaways: Agoda Reveals Where Indian Travelers Are Considering Next

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda unveils the top locations Indian travelers are keen to explore in the 2026 late summer travel season, with distinct choices based on group size. Agoda's latest accommodation search data highlights that metropolitan cities continue to feature prominently in solo travellers' searches, reflecting an interest in flexibility, urban experiences, and independent travel. Meanwhile, group travellers are searching for hill stations, pilgrimage destinations and leisure escapes, pointing to trips centred around shared experiences, relaxation, and spending time with family and friends

Solo Travellers Balance Urban Experiences with Cultural and Nature-led Escapes

Metropolitan cities continued to appear across solo traveller destinations of interest, based on Agoda accommodation searches. Mumbai and New Delhi occupy the top two positions, reflecting their appeal as destinations offering accessibility, vibrant food and nightlife, and the flexibility to explore independently.

Udaipur, with its lakeside palaces and walkable old city, continues to appeal to those seeking heritage experiences, while Tirupati reflects steady demand for solo pilgrimage travel to one of India's most visited pilgrimage sites. Leh, Munnar and Srinagar highlight growing interest in Himalayan landscapes, tea-country retreats and houseboat stays for travellers seeking slower-paced, solo scenic experiences.

Together, these shifts show that solo travellers are balancing fast-paced city breaks with heritage, spiritual and nature-focused experiences, reflecting a desire for journeys that combine exploration with personal enrichment, mindfulness and meaningful cultural connections.

Group Travellers Prioritise Shared Experiences Across Nature, Leisure and Spiritual Destinations

Puri reflects its enduring appeal as a coastal pilgrimage destination centred around the Jagannath Temple, while Rishikesh, Haridwar and Ujjain underscore sustained interest in destinations with spiritual and cultural significance.

Hill stations including Nainital, Mussoorie and Shimla continue to attract families and groups seeking cooler climates and mountain escapes. Meanwhile, Wayanad points to growing interest in nature-based destinations that offer a slower, more relaxed pace of travel.

Overall, the data highlights a preference for destinations that cater to shared experiences, whether through scenic escapes, spiritual journeys or leisurely getaways. These choices reflect a growing desire to spend quality time together, create lasting memories and enjoy experiences that appeal to travellers across different age groups and interests.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands, Agoda, said "Travel preferences are becoming increasingly personal, with solo travellers drawn to destinations that offer relaxation, self-discovery and flexibility, and groups keen to visit places to create shared memories. Goa in particular has enduring appeal, emerging as a top area of interest for both solo travellers and groups alike. As travellers seek experiences that are uniquely their own, Agoda remains committed to making it easy to discover and book the right stays, flights and activities at great value for every kind of journey."

Agoda offers access to more than 6 million holiday properties across a wide range of price points and accommodation types, alongside over 130,000 flight routes and more than 300,000 activities that can be booked together in one place. Travellers can explore and book their next trip through the Agoda mobile app or by visiting Agoda.com.

SOURCE Agoda