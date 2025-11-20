From the Studio to the Front Seat: Zeekr Australia Appoints Cody Simpson as Brand Ambassador for the All-Electric Zeekr 7X

SYDNEY, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global EV brand Zeekr is proud to announce the appointment of Australian singer, athlete, and environmental advocate Cody Simpson as the official Australian ambassador for the Zeekr 7X, the brand's latest luxury SUV.

The partnership marks an exciting time for Zeekr in Australia, aligning the cutting-edge performance and sustainability of Zeekr and the 7X with Cody's dynamic lifestyle and values.

"Cody was a natural choice for Zeekr in Australia," said Frank Li, Vice President Zeekr International and Managing Director Zeekr Australia. "He's driven, creative, and deeply committed to sustainability—values that mirror our own. His dynamic lifestyle, whether he's training, performing or travelling, makes him the perfect match for the Zeekr 7X. He represents the kind of modern Australian we design for: someone who's constantly on the move and thinking ahead."

Cody joins Australian UFC fighter Robert Whittaker, who was announced earlier this year as ambassador for the Zeekr 009. Renowned for his chart-topping music career and advocacy for ocean conservation, Cody brings a unique blend of energy and elegance to the Zeekr brand. "I'm thrilled to partner with Zeekr and represent the 7X," said Simpson. "It's a vehicle that reflects my lifestyle – high-performing, sustainable, and purposeful. Driving electric is a powerful way to protect the planet, and I'm proud to be part of that movement."

To celebrate the partnership, Cody surprised Zeekr's 500th Zeekr 7X at the Zeekr VIP customer event in Queensland.

The Zeekr 7X is a high-performance, all-electric SUV designed for those who live boldly and drive consciously. The dual-motor Performance All-Wheel Drive model accelerates from 0–100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, while the single-motor Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive variant offers a range of approximately 615 km[1].

With Zeekr's industry-leading Golden Battery positioned beneath the cabin to maximise space and stability, the 7X can charge from 10% to 80% in as little as 13 minutes[2], making every journey easier and more comfortable.

This luxury five-seater SUV is crafted for modern families and active lifestyles. It combines a sleek, Scandinavian-inspired exterior with a spacious, tech-rich interior, delivering not just a well-designed car, but an elevated driving experience. Its long-range capabilities, intelligent all-wheel drive, and ultra-fast charging—powered by advanced 800V electrical architecture—ensure a premium driving experience is matched by seamless recharging.

New to the Australian market, the Zeekr 7X has already made a strong impression, surpassing 3,000 pre-sale orders, with 1,000 of those placed within the first seven days. With this latest ambassador announcement, Zeekr emphasises its commitment to shaping a smarter, more sustainable future—cementing the 7X as the ultimate companion for those passionate about performance and sustainability.

The 7X joins an exciting lineup alongside the Zeekr X, a luxury urban crossover SUV, and the Zeekr 009, a spacious electric people mover. The launch of the 7X expands Zeekr's footprint in Australia to three distinct models.

The Zeekr 7X is available to order now, with deliveries taking place nationwide.

Notes to editors

Zeekr meaning:

ZE: Stands for Zero, signifying the starting point of infinite possibilities in the electric era.

E: Stands for Evolving the Electric Era, highlighting Zeekr's focus on innovation and the future of electric vehicles.

KR: Stands for Krypton, a rare gas that emits light when electrified, symbolising Zeekr's cutting-edge technology and the bright future of electric mobility.

Zeekr launched in Australia in October 2024. It has 12 dealers nationwide.

Zeekr has two models currently available in Australia, the X and 009.

About the Zeekr 7X

Launched in Australia on 7 August 2025, the Zeekr 7X is a premium five-seat electric SUV developed at the Zeekr Design and Technology Centre in Gothenburg, Sweden. Built on the brand's SEA platform, it blends advanced technology, high performance, and user-centric design.

Zeekr 7X Key Features:

800V battery tech: 10–80% charge in under 16 minutes

Performance AWD: 0–100 km/h in 3.8 seconds (475kW / 710Nm)

Long Range RWD: up to 615km WLTP

16" touchscreen + 36.2" AR Head-Up Display

Advanced driver assistance & safety systems

5-star Euro NCAP rating: 91% adult occupant protection, 90% child occupant protection

Pricing (Excl. On-Road Costs):

$57,900 (RWD)

$63,900 (Long Range RWD)

$72,900 (Performance AWD)

About Zeekr

Zeekr is the global premium electric mobility technology brand from Geely Holding Group. Zeekr aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. The brand utilises Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and includes its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies, and electric vehicle supply chain. Zeekr's value is in equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true mobility solution provider.

Zeekr operates its R&D centre in Ningbo, Hangzhou, Gothenburg and Shanghai and boasts state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. Since Zeekr began delivering vehicles in October 2021, the brand has delivered over 520,000 vehicles to date including the Zeekr 001, Zeekr 001 FR, Zeekr 009 MPV, Zeekr X urban SUV, Zeekr 007, Zeekr 7X, Zeekr MIX and Zeekr 7GT. Zeekr has announced plans to sell vehicles in global markets, and has an ambitious roll-out plan over the next 5 years to satisfy the rapidly expanding global EV demand.

[1]Figure based on Manufacturer's target data. The Zeekr 7X has not yet been homologated in Australia, therefore range and energy efficiency figures may still change until final certification

[2]Charging times will vary according to factors including the charging equipment, ambient temperature, battery temperature, battery state of charge, and age and condition of the battery and the vehicle

