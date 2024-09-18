Frost & Sullivan grants the Global Medical Imaging Foundation Model Innovation Award to Hangzhou Diagens Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that the 18th Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) Summit and the 3rd New Investment Event (NIE 2024), was held in Shanghai from August 27 to 30, 2024, co-hosted by LeadLeo.

Based on the research and analysis of the global medical imaging foundation model in recent years, as well as the study and evaluation of related companies in the industry, Frost & Sullivan has awarded Hangzhou Diagens Biotechnology Co.,Ltd. the Global Medical Imaging Foundation Model Innovation Award at the GIL Summit and NIE 2024. Mr. Aroop Zutshi, the Global Managing Partner and Executive Board Member of Frost & Sullivan, and Professor Yu Wang, the Chairman of Chinese Foundation for Hepatitis Prevention and Control and the Former Director General of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention presented this award to Mr. Chengfa Wu, the secretary to the board of Hangzhou Diagens Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.

Diagens independently developed the world's leading generalized medical imaging model, and its achievements have been widely recognized

Hangzhou Diagens Biotechnology Co.,Ltd. ("Diagens") was founded in 2016, focusing on the core technology innovation of artificial intelligence in medical imaging. The company has independently developed the world's leading generalized medical imaging model and has made significant achievements in the field of artificial intelligence medical imaging.

As China's national-level specialized and innovative "Little Giant" enterprise, national technology-based enterprise, and national high-tech enterprise, Diagens has more than 60 core intellectual property rights in China, the United States and Europe, and its scientific and technological achievements have been widely recognized. Among them, the core products of Diagens's artificial intelligence model for medical imaging have obtained 27 certificates from NMPA in China, CE in the EU and FDA in the US, and won the first prize in the Science and Technology Achievement Award of the China Birth Defects Intervention and Relief Foundation, as well as ranked the first in reproductive field in the "Artificial Intelligence Medical Devices" list of the China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Diagens's core technology catches up with overseas, setting a new benchmark for the industry

Relying on its deep technical accumulation and excellent innovation ability in the field of medical imaging, Diagens has successfully developed a large model on the medical imaging foundation, which has been applied to karyotype analysis. The system combines the core technology of AI imaging with precision optical equipment, and its world's first third-generation karyotype analysis technology sets up a new benchmark of accuracy and efficiency in the industry. Through this innovative application, the industry's accuracy benchmark has been raised from 50% to 99.45%, and the time for issuing clinical reports has been shortened from nearly 30 days to only 4 days, significantly improving the efficiency.

This breakthrough achievement of Diagens has established a new paradigm for global karyotype analysis and has obtained the International First-of-its-kind Equipment Certification. In addition, the technology has been evaluated by the China's national expert group as an international leader in core technology, and the products have been sold to more than 400 China's Grade A tertiary hospitals, providing strong support for clinical diagnosis and treatment.

Diagens continues to enhance its technological capabilities for the global medical imaging market

The medical imaging foundation large model of Diagens has now been successfully applied to the comprehensive solution of cytogenetic laboratory, which includes fully autonomous, whole process and fully intelligent cytogenetic diagnostic services, such as high-efficiency cultivation, automatic acquisition, automatic preparation, intelligent scanning, intelligent analysis, and online diagnosis. The solution is applicable to many fields such as prenatal diagnosis, assisted reproduction, hematology and oncology, radiation medicine and radiation safety.

In the future, Diagens will continue to increase the number of self-developed large models. Targeting the global medical imaging market worth hundreds of billions of dollars, Diagens plans to spend another 3-5 years achieving comprehensive technological leadership in various medical imaging sub-sectors. Through continuous innovation and breakthroughs, Diagens will be committed to providing more efficient and accurate diagnostic tools for patients and healthcare workers, and promoting the sustainable development of the medical imaging field.

About Frost & Sullivan's Global Leadership Award

The Frost & Sullivan Global Leadership Award recognizes enterprises' outstanding performance and exceptional achievements in areas such as technology innovation, market potential, customer service, branding, and others. The Frost & Sullivan team nominated a group of competitive and excellent enterprises through methods including in-depth interviews, industry analysis, and secondary research. An independent judging panel, made up of third-party investment and financing experts, financial experts, bankers, and renowned listed company entrepreneurs, conducted rigorous evaluations of the nominated enterprises and decided to grant the Global Medical Imaging Foundation Model Innovation Award to Hangzhou Diagens Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan