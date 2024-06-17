Frozen Egg Revolution! RSMC, the Technological Dominator in the United States, a New Trend for Preparing for Parenthood Amid Singapore's Fertility Crisis

SINGAPORE and SAN DIEGO and IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research from RSMC in the United States indicates that its frozen egg technology boasts a remarkable revival rate of 97.98%, once again proving its leading position in the industry. This news has also garnered attention in Singapore. According to the latest statistics, Singapore's fertility rate has plummeted to a historic low of 0.97, prompting more people to consider freezing eggs in advance to preserve their future fertility.

Singapore lifted the ban on non-medical egg freezing in 2023, allowing women aged 21 to 37, regardless of marital status, to freeze eggs. However, the implementation of IVF is still limited to heterosexual married couples. In contrast, the IVF policy in the United States is relatively lenient. Not only can three-generation IVF be performed, but the treatment is also not affected by marital status or sexual orientation. Therefore, it has attracted a large number of women from Singapore and other regions of Asia to directly travel to the United States for egg freezing.

Directly freezing eggs in the United States can save time and costs associated with international transportation. Located in California, RSMC Reproductive Medicine Center in the United States has surpassed the national average in frozen egg recovery rate and PGS embryo pass rate. With a high pregnancy rate that has helped over 20,000 families achieve their dreams, it has become the first choice for many Singaporean women to freeze eggs. RSMC also has a comprehensive English and Chinese-speaking consultation team available around the clock. In addition to fertility treatment, it also provides one-stop services such as accommodation, postpartum care centers, baby transportation back to the home country, legal and insurance assistance, allowing you to easily and efficiently complete your journey to parenthood while complying with laws and regulations in both the United States and Singapore.

For those unable to freeze eggs in the United States due to work or vacation plans, arrangements can also be made to freeze eggs in the country of residence and legally transport them to the United States for subsequent medical treatment. If you are interested, please visit the official website or schedule a free online consultation with the American chief physician.

