FSMOne Malaysia Clients' Unit Trust Investments Returned an Average of 18.8% Over the Past Year

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, FSMOne Malaysia has published what its individual clients' unit trust investments actually returned. Over the 12 months from 1 June 2025 to 31 May 2026, those investments returned an average of 18.8%, net of sales charges and fund management fees. The figure was shared at FSMOne Malaysia's Recommended Unit Trusts Awards 2026/27, held at W Kuala Lumpur.

The 18.8% covers clients' full unit trust holdings, from money market and fixed income to balanced and equity funds and is measured across all FSMOne individual client accounts with unit trust investments.

Over the same period, unit trust investments held through the Private Retirement Scheme (PRS) returned an average of 25.37%, while unit trust investments made with EPF savings through the EPF Members Investment Scheme returned an average of 16.5%.

Over the year, FSMOne clients' unit trust investments carried notable exposure to Asia, Japan, the technology sector and gold. Asia and technology were among the markets and themes where FSMOne's research held a constructive view throughout the period, and that positioning is reflected in the results.

FSMOne Malaysia General Manager, Mr Koh Soo Cheng said, "Two decisions shape an investor's outcome more than any other: what to invest in, and where. This year, we are sharing what those decisions delivered for our clients."

"Those returns came from getting two things right, choosing quality funds and being in the right markets, which is exactly what we help investors do: our Recommended Unit Trusts list takes the work out of fund selection, and our research points to where the opportunities are."

The Awards recognised 43 funds across 35 categories, covering asset classes, geographies, and both conventional and Islamic strategies, with 15 fund houses among this year's winners. The full list is available at www.fsmone.com.my.

FSMOne Assistant Manager, Research, Mr Kevin Khaw said, "Global markets have delivered strong returns despite concerns surrounding trade tensions, geopolitical developments, fiscal deficits, and the interest rate outlook. However, one characteristic of this rally has been the growing concentration of returns among a relatively small group of companies and sectors."

Khaw noted that investors should look beyond the handful of US mega-cap beneficiaries within the Digital Economy theme. "The next phase of growth is likely to create opportunities across semiconductors, digital platforms, cloud infrastructure, software, data centre enablers, and the broader AI ecosystem."

While the US remains a key focus, Khaw added that Asia presents broader opportunities backed by improved earnings and reasonable valuations. Several markets within the region could benefit from structural reforms, technological advancement, and increasing capital flows.

He highlighted that Singapore stands out for investors who are seeking quality and resilience. "Investors are effectively being paid to wait, with attractive dividend yields, while a strong banking sector, healthy corporate balance sheets, and ongoing capital market initiatives support long-term earnings growth."

While challenges remain, China's supportive policy measures signal renewed opportunities. FSMOne remains constructive on artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and digital innovation sectors.

Meanwhile, corporate governance reforms and structural changes continue to strengthen Japan's long-term investment case.

Overall, FSMOne maintains a constructive outlook on Asia as a major beneficiary of supply chain diversification, technological investment, and regional capital flows. Fixed income continues to offer real income and diversification benefits.

"Following the strong rally across global equities, technology, and Asian markets this year, investors should not overlook the importance of portfolio reviews and rebalancing. While long-term opportunities remain attractive, maintaining appropriate asset allocation and risk discipline is often more important than attempting to maximise returns from the latest market winner," Khaw concluded.

About FSMOne Malaysia & iFAST Capital

FSMOne Malaysia (previously known as Fundsupermart.com Malaysia) is a Multi-Asset Investment Platform under iFAST Capital Sdn. Bhd. ("iFAST Capital"), established in Malaysia since 2008.

iFAST Capital is a subsidiary of iFAST Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. which is wholly owned by iFAST Corporation Ltd. ("iFAST Corporation"). Incorporated in 2000 and listed on the Singapore Exchange Mainboard in December 2014, iFAST Corporation operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mainland China and the UK.

Media Contact:

Chin Ru Shi | +6019 266 2666 | [email protected] / [email protected]

Visit www.fsmone.com.my for more details.

SOURCE FSMOne Malaysia