FTI Confirms Support for IME 2026, Creating a Key Platform for China-Thailand Intelligent Manufacturing Exchange

BANGKOK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) officially confirmed its role as a supporting organization for Intelligent Manufacturing Expo Southeast Asia 2026 (IME 2026), which will take place July 22–24, 2026, at IMPACT Exhibition Center, Halls 5–6 in Thailand. This partnership aims to facilitate deeper pragmatic cooperation between Chinese and Thai industrial enterprises in technical exchange, market expansion, industrial synergy, and supply chain collaboration.

In March 2026, the IME project team from DEXPO Shanghai Industry & Commerce Exhibition Co., Ltd. visited Thailand and held a specialized meeting with the FTI, reaching consensus on collaborative exhibition promotion, industrial resource matching, professional visitor organization, and bilateral cooperation. This lays a solid foundation for IME 2026 to serve companies seeking to expand across ASEAN.

As a highly influential national industrial organisation, the FTI comprises 48 industry clubs and 76 provincial chapters, covering sectors such as automotive, electronics, machinery, and food. Its Machine and Automation System Industry Club focuses on mechanical equipment and automation, driving intelligent transformation by providing technical exchange, supply-demand matching, and precise solutions for Thai manufacturers.

With FTI's official support, IME 2026 will receive strong backing in local promotion, visitor organization and buyer matchmaking. Leveraging FTI's extensive network, the expo will connect core Thai purchasers, member enterprises, industry associations and key industrial parks, offering efficient docking channels for Chinese intelligent manufacturing players to access the Thai and ASEAN markets. Meanwhile, IME 2026 will help Thai manufacturers better understand advanced manufacturing technologies, intelligent equipment and digital solutions, accelerating the digital transformation of the region's manufacturing industry. Through the platform, China and Thailand will forge closer interaction in intelligent manufacturing, industrial automation, robotics, CNC machine tools, electronic manufacturing, new energy and advanced equipment.

FTI's participation further enhances IME 2026's industrial credibility, resource connectivity and market influence, laying an important foundation for the expo's long-term operation in Thailand. IME 2026 will continue to serve as a premier international exhibition platform, fostering technological exchanges, economic and trade cooperation, and industrial coordination between China and Thailand, while also helping to build a key cooperation platform for the development of intelligent manufacturing in ASEAN.

About IME

Intelligent Manufacturing Expo Southeast Asia 2026 (IME 2026) will be held at IMPACT Exhibition Center, Halls 5–6 in Thailand from July 22 to 24, 2026. Hosted by the TRADE DEVELOPMENT BUREAU OF MINISTRY OF COMMERCE, PRC, DEXPO Shanghai Industry & Commerce Exhibition Co., Ltd., and Hannover Milano Fairs Shanghai Ltd., this edition will highlight industrial innovation and intelligent transformation in Southeast Asia, effectively bridging the gap between global advanced manufacturing technology supplies and regional market demands. The expo will serve as a one-stop platform for manufacturing industry professionals to explore advanced manufacturing solutions, featuring cutting-edge technologies in Industrial Automation, CNC Machine Tools, AI & Robotics, Energy, New Materials, and more, to enhance the manufacturing industry's technological capabilities.

Website

https://www.imesea.com/en

Visitor Registration

https://visitor.imesea.com/imeVisitor/AudienceEn/ExchSelect?registrationCode=MKT-meitongshe&inviteVisitorId=&teamCode=

SOURCE DEXPO Shanghai Industry & Commerce Exhibition Co., Ltd.