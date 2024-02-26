Fudan MBA Ascends to 27th Position in Global FT Rankings

SHANGHAI, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Times (FT) released its annual Global MBA Ranking 2024 on February 12, 2024, with Fudan MBA Program ranking 27th globally. The program showcased remarkable performance across various metrics, earning the top spot in Asia for both 'Career Service' and 'ESG and Net Zero Teaching'. It is also ranked No. 2 and No. 3 worldwide in 'Salary Percentage Increase' and 'Career Progress', respectively.

Fudan MBA Program ranked No. 27 in the Global MBA Ranking 2024 by the Financial Times (PRNewsfoto/School of Management, Fudan University)

Breaking into the global top 100 in 2013, the program's position within the ranking has climbed consistently over the past decade, now proudly sitting among the top 30 globally.

Leading the way in incorporating ESG into its curriculum design

Fudan MBA Program has maintained its top position in Asia for 'ESG and Net Zero Teaching'. This accolade serves as a testament to School of Management at Fudan University (FDSM)'s adaptability in aligning with current trends and its commitment to prioritizing ESG practices.

An emerging paradigm of ethical business conduct is reshaping the corporate landscape, heralding a new era of responsible commerce and sustainable growth. Fudan MBA has been at the forefront of embedding ESG principles into its curriculum, spearheading transformative advancements in Chinese MBA education. In 2022, the program underwent a comprehensive curriculum upgrade, introducing the Future Development Module course designed to foster sustainable leadership for the digital age. This upgrade also established the Environment, Society, and Governance (ESG) course as a required component. Its commitment to ESG education was further reinforced in 2023 when the ESG program was implemented across all 12 classes of the 2022 MBA intake.

"ESG is now a global concern and playing a crucial role in national policies and business growth. To ensure our students acquire a profound understanding of relevant knowledge and skills, we have made ESG courses mandatory. As future leaders, MBA students must possess a forward-looking perspective and embrace ESG principles to tackle tomorrow's challenges," emphasized Zheng Ming, Professor and Associate Dean of the School.

Prof. Wang Xiaozu from Department of Finance said that ESG initiatives, ranging from classroom pedagogy to management research, have catalyzed an overhaul of MBA training paradigms. 'ESG's burgeoning influence on corporate decision-making, supply chain management, corporate finance, and human capital management underscores the need for cutting-edge research to summarize optimal business practices. Deeper comprehension of ESG will spark a plethora of novel ideas and innovations, enriching classroom discourse,' he added.

Continued dominance in Career Service in Asia

Fudan MBA maintains its position as the top Career Service provider in Asia. Demonstrating thought leadership and tangible efficacy in student career development and support, the School garners acclaim from students, corporates, and global peers.

Student career guidance and support constitute hallmark features of Fudan MBA education. FDSM was the first among university business schools in Chinese mainland to establish a Career Development Office (CDO), having done so in 1999. The CDO provides a diversity of career guidance and services to full-time MBA students through integrating resources and providing end-to-end support throughout the entire job search process. The goal is to help students better understand their career trajectory and advancement opportunities, significantly improving their competitiveness in the job market.

In recent years, the CDO has fortified its role as a compass for student career trajectories. Augmenting traditional business-centric content, the center has diversified its portfolio to encompass emerging domains such as sci-tech innovation and ESG, broadening students' vocational horizons. Among the 2023 cohort of Fudan full-time MBA, 92% transitioned across industries or roles, with 57% achieving dual transformations in both industry and function.

Furthermore, the CDO has established a 'Talent Collaboration Ecosystem' involving over 2,000 partners from multiple sectors. The ecosystem serves as a vibrant hub for face-to-face interactions between students, alumni, and industry leaders, fostering long-term positive career values. In collaboration with leading companies across a wide spectrum of industries, the CDO organizes bespoke practical workshops, vocational classes, and simulated interviews. These endeavors aim to expand students' job search horizons and equip them with a comprehensive array of career resources. In 2023 alone, the center orchestrated and hosted 252 career development initiatives.

Diverse initiatives to foster innovation talent

In 2020, FDSM unveiled its 'Sci-tech Innovation Strategy' initiative centered on the core belief that sci-tech innovation holds the key to future success. The approach aims to empower management and drive the development and transformation of the Chinese innovation enterprise. Fudan MBA Program has since been actively engaged in both the curriculum framework of innovation management courses and the cultivation of talents in this domain, showcasing a two-pronged approach to fostering capabilities crucial for the future.

Fudan MBA launched the groundbreaking Fudan MBA Sci-Tech Innovation and Entrepreneurship Elites Program, dedicated to nurturing young elites and future leaders in sci-tech innovation. To date, two sessions of the program have yielded 142 students selected from a pool of over 1,500 MBA candidates. The students have been distributed across three tracks: biomedicine and healthcare; next-generation information technology (IT) and artificial intelligence (AI); and new materials, renewable energies, and state-of-the-art equipment. The ultimate goal is to shape a new generation of visionaries who will lead the country's scientific and technological progress.

In 2023, Fudan MBA launched the Juchuang Leadership Development Initiative, further enriching its hands-on experience portfolio. These endeavors seek to assist students in seamlessly integrating cutting-edge theories with global leadership principles, applying them in real-world business contexts. This approach not only encourages proactive engagement, innovation, and global stewardship but also equips them with the core strengths necessary to navigate the rapidly evolving business landscape. Moreover, it ensures the perpetuation of Fudan MBA education's quintessence, passing down its values and knowledge to future generations.

In the earlier FT Global EMBA Rankings, three programs from FDSM have claimed positions among the top 30 globally: the Fudan EMBA Program secured the 8th spot, marking a significant milestone. The HKU-Fudan IMBA Programme followed suit, landing at the 24th position, while the BI-Fudan MBA Program ranked 29th. With Fudan MBA's ascendancy to 27th place, four of FDSM's programs clinch rankings among the top 30 globally, solidifying its stature as one of the select few business schools worldwide to attain such distinction.

