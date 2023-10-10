Apeos C4030 and Apeos C5240 printers awarded for faultless reliability, impressive ease-of-use, fast print and competitive scan speeds

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. was awarded the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2023 A4 Pick Awards from Keypoint Intelligence for Apeos C5240 and C4030 printers.

The Apeos C5240 and Apeos C4030 printers earned their awards for its impressive usability, professional colour image quality and flexible mobile and cloud options which facilitates effective collaboration at any location, especially for small to mid-sized workgroups.

Fujifilm Apeos C5240 Fujifilm Apeos C4030 FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Wins BLI 2023 A4 Pick Awards from Keypoint Intelligence

"The Fujifilm Apeos C5240 is a highly reliable device that can handle large volumes without misfeeding or malfunctioning, as was proven in our 158,000-impression test. Similarly, the Fujifilm Apeos C4030, produced 88,000 impressions without any misfeed or handling throughout the testing." said Tony Maceri, Senior Lab Technician at Keypoint Intelligence. "The Fujifilm Apeos C5240 delivered impressive print and scan speeds, along with smaller than average scan file sizes for efficient digitisation. What's more, both devices produced consistent business colour output that is bright, sharp and smooth."

The Apeos C5240 and Apeos C4030 support hybrid workstyles with its mobile and cloud-based solutions, enabling connectivity at any location. Both models are compatible with Microsoft Universal Print which eliminates print servers and allows users to print from anywhere without having to install a printer driver.

"Small and mid-size workgroups looking for a colour A4 MFP will benefit from the many features offered by the Fujifilm Apeos C4030," said Rachel Dean, Technical Editor in Keypoint Intelligence's Office Group. "Tools that enable collaboration for hybrid and office workers are vital, and the mobile and cloud connectivity offered can be accessed with the confidence that workflows are secure. A well-designed print driver and an intuitive user interface (UI) make the workstation and walk-up tasks an absolute breeze. On top of everything else, the complete value proposition of the Fujifilm Apeos C4030 makes it an obvious choice for a Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence."

To mitigate evolving document security risks, the Apeos C5240 and Apeos C4030 printers are equipped with a host of security features to ensure optimal protection of confidential information. This includes compatibility with new WPA3 protocol for robust security of wireless LANs and adopting the TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0*1 security chip, which conforms to the latest encryption regulations from the Trusted Computing Group (TCG)*2. Both printers have surpassed the strict benchmarks of Keypoint Intelligence's Security Validation Test for Device Penetration*3.

"At FUJIFILM Business Innovation, rethinking what we do and how we innovate to surpass evolving customers' expectations, is at the heart of what we do." said Yoshihisa Okutsu, General Manager, Device Technology Business, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific. "The Fujifilm Apeos C5240 and Apeos C4030 are equipped with similar major functions and security capabilities as the A3 MFP, but cleverly presented in a sleek and compact manner to combat user and space limitation challenges that small-and-medium enterprises face. We are extremely excited and driven with this recognition on our A4 MFP series and will endeavour to help our customers optimise both their internal and external customer experiences with our extensive portfolio of products, solutions and services."

*1: Security chip that manages the key to encryption data stored within the multifunction device *2: TCG is an international non-for-profit standards organization. trustedcomputinggroup.org/ *3: Based on device firmware version 1.26.0 onwards for Asia Pacific region

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI Office Hardware Pick Awards

Buyers Lab Picks from Keypoint Intelligence stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including an extensive durability assessment and evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value. Each product that passes its lab test earns the Highly Recommended or Recommended Seal and a Certificate of Reliability, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

About FUJIFILM Business Innovation

FUJIFILM Business Innovation is a global leader committed to continuously deliver innovations to customers' businesses worldwide, for creating innovative and fulfilling workplaces by effectively adopting information and knowledge through digital transformation (DX). We have pioneered numerous technologies and accumulated expertise since our establishment in 1962, to build an environment that encourages the use of one's creativity to maximize organizational strengths. Our portfolio includes conducting R&D, manufacturing and sales of world-class workflow solutions, IT services, and printing equipment such as digital multifunction printers (MFPs). We also offer business process outsourcing (BPO) services as well as marketing and implementation support of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.

On 1 April 2021, we have changed the company name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation. More than just a name change, it embodies our commitment to continue as a company that always pursues business innovation. FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific is the regional headquarters of the global company, FUJIFILM Business Innovation, providing corporate support and shared services for the Asia Pacific region.

https://fujifilm.com/fbglobal

SOURCE FUJIFILM Business Innovation