FUJIFILM Business Innovation Receives EcoVadis Platinum Sustainability Rating for the Third Consecutive Year

FUJIFILM Business Innovation announced that it has received the Platinum Medal for the third consecutive year from EcoVadis, a business sustainability ratings provider. The Platinum rating is only awarded to the top 1% of the 100,000+ companies assessed by EcoVadis.

EcoVadis Sustainability Rating - Platinum Medal

The EcoVadis Sustainability Rating evaluates companies' policies and initiatives in four categories: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Over 100,000+ companies across 200+ industries and 175+ countries have participated in its assessments. Many global companies use this evaluation as a prerequisite for their suppliers' selection.

FUJIFILM Business Innovation excelled in the Environment and Sustainable Procurement category and this recognition has underscored the company's ongoing efforts to create a better environment for everyone. It has been developing technologies to reduce power consumption of multifunction printers and simple function printers to contribute to a decarbonised society with improved energy-saving performance, including the development of Super EA-Eco toner*1 with low-temperature fusing performance.

To help establish a circular economy, FUJIFILM Business Innovation is actively reusing parts which have passed the company's performance and safety assessments based on the concept that "used products are valuable resources, not waste". In September 2022, the ApeosPort-VI C RC series, a recycled full-colour digital multifunction printer with a parts reuse rate of up to 84% (by weight) was launched. In addition, FUJIFILM Business Innovation adopts a sustainable procurement approach and takes the environment, social and corporate governance issues into serious consideration. Partners are evaluated on their CSR initiatives and required to share their CSR policies during the procurement process. Employees specialising in environmental and human resources are also deployed to the companies' suppliers to evaluate and provide consultation on improving their supply chain process.

Under the Fujifilm Group's CSR plan "Sustainable Value Plan (SVP2030)," FUJIFILM Business Innovation will continue to solve social issues by providing innovative products and services and strengthen the companies' supply chain in terms of the environment, ethics, and human rights. FUJIFILM Business Innovation aims to be a company that further contributes to the realisation of a sustainable society.

*1: Lower toner fusing temperature reduces power consumption during fusing. The reduction in power consumption has resulted in a 54% reduction in CO2 emissions during equipment use compared to our conventional EA toner.

About FUJIFILM Business Innovation

FUJIFILM Business Innovation is a global leader committed to continuously deliver innovations to customers' businesses worldwide, for creating innovative and fulfilling workplaces by effectively adopting information and knowledge through digital transformation (DX). We have pioneered numerous technologies and accumulated expertise since our establishment in 1962, to build an environment that encourages the use of one's creativity to maximize organizational strengths. Our portfolio includes conducting R&D, manufacturing and sales of world-class workflow solutions, IT services, and printing equipment such as digital multifunction printers (MFPs). We also offer business process outsourcing (BPO) services as well as marketing and implementation support of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.

On 1 April 2021, we have changed the company name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation. More than just a name change, it embodies our commitment to continue as a company that always pursues business innovation. FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific is the regional headquarters of the global company, FUJIFILM Business Innovation, providing corporate support and shared services for the Asia Pacific region.

