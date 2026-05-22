Fukuoka City Announces Fukuoka Prize 2026 Laureates; Grand Prize Awarded to HO Tzu Nyen, Singaporean Artist

FUKUOKA, Japan, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fukuoka City (Secretariat of Fukuoka Prize Committee) on Friday, May 22, announced the laureates for the Fukuoka Prize 2026 to honor those who have made outstanding achievements in the fields of Asian studies and arts and culture.

The Grand Prize has been awarded to HO Tzu Nyen, a contemporary artist who depicts Asian history and memory through visual expression. The Academic Prize has been awarded to Caroline Sy HAU, a Filipino scholar who discerns the freedom to choose the future of people in the Southeast Asian societies. Pichet KLUNCHUN, an innovative Thai dancer who connects the traditions of Asian dance to the modern world, has won the Arts and Culture Prize.

Fukuoka Prize 2026 Prize Laureates

- Grand Prize

HO Tzu Nyen (Artist)

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100886/202605138940/_prw_PI2fl_6g07Nxk6.jpg

A contemporary artist who depicts Asian history and memory through visual expression.

- Academic Prize

Caroline Sy HAU (Scholar of Southeast Asian Studies) https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100886/202605138940/_prw_PI3fl_32WFnX82.jpg

A 21st-century Asian intellectual and a scholar of Southeast Asian Studies who depicts human dignity from the fringes of society.

- Arts and Culture Prize

Pichet KLUNCHUN (Dancer and Choreographer)

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100886/202605138940/_prw_PI4fl_7B61dWyJ.jpg

An innovative dancer who connects the traditions of Asian dance to the modern world.

The Award Ceremony will be held on Monday, September 14, 2026. HO Tzu Nyen's and Pichet KLUNCHUN's public lectures are scheduled for Saturday, September 12, and Caroline HAU's for Tuesday, September 15. Bookings for all events will open from the middle of July.

*Advance bookings are mandatory & admission free. Archived recordings of each event will be available online later.

About Fukuoka Prize

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202605138940-O1-UDjE42qH.pdf

Fukuoka Prize official website: https://fukuoka-prize.org/en

SOURCE Fukuoka City (Secretariat of Fukuoka Prize Committee)