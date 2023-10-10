Fullerton Health and Connections MindHealth Recommend a Framework for Action to Enhance Mental Health at the Workplace

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullerton Health & Connections MindHealth are pleased to announce the release of a Healthcare Brief that addresses critical challenges surrounding mental health in the workplace. Titled "A Framework for Action: Enhancing Mental Health in the Workplace", this comprehensive document delves into key challenges such as workplace awareness and acceptance, access to mental health professionals, and adequate financing for working adults.

The paper underscores the pressing need for a paradigm shift in workplace mental health. Acknowledging current limitations in access to mental health professionals, Fullerton Health proposes a tiered care model for mental health at work, with a focus on primary care and workplace enablement.

We advocate for sustainable financing for mental health in the workplace leveraging a combination of employer-funded healthcare schemes and insurance, existing government schemes to alleviate out-of-pocket costs incurred by employees.

One of the key takeaways from the paper centers on helping employers assess their current level of workplace mental health maturity. By providing an objective gauge of their starting point, this empowers organizational leaders and HR professionals to make informed decisions about next steps in implementing workplace mental health initiatives.

Download the Healthcare Brief 'A Framework for Action: Enhancing Mental Health in the Workplace' at link.

Visit https://www.fullertonhealth.com/sg/fullerton-healths-white-paper-recommends-framework-for-action-to-enhance-mental-health-care-for-working-adults-in-singapore/ for more info.

About Fullerton Health

Founded in 2010, Fullerton Health is a leading vertically integrated healthcare platform in Asia Pacific with a proven track record of providing clients and patients with enterprise healthcare solutions. We own and operate an extensive network of healthcare facilities across 9 markets and partner with established and reputable healthcare providers in the region. We harness these resources to provide Affordable and Accessible Care for All in Asia Pacific.

Visit https://www.fullertonhealth.com/ for more information.

About Connections MindHealth

Connections MindHealth is a mental health clinic dedicated to guiding individuals and families on the path to mental wellness. Founded by a psychiatrist with years of experience, the clinic provides empathetic, tailored care to meet the unique needs of each patient. With a family-oriented approach, we offer dedicated services that promote understanding and foster harmony at home. We are committed to building a healthier tomorrow through strong connections and evidence-based treatments.

Visit https://connectionsmind.com/ for more information.

