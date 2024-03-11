Fullerton Health Deepens Commitment to Community Health with Health Hub Clinics in the Heartlands

Fullerton Health Hub @ Hougang Green will have a focus on Chronic Disease Management with the aim of personalised and effective management of the full range of chronic conditions including Diabetes, Hypertension, High Cholesterol ("the 3 Highs").

Importantly, this will include services and specialised equipment relating to secondary prevention (the prevention of complications of chronic disease) – such as Diabetic Foot Screening (DFS), and Diabetic Retinal Photography (DRP) for the detection of potential foot and eye complications arising from Diabetes.

The Health Hub will include an integrated Radiology Centre to provide an array of diagnostic imaging services including X-ray, Mammogram, Ultrasound imaging.

"With the combined capabilities available at the clinic, Fullerton Health Hub @ Hougang Green will be offering comprehensive screening packages to residents in the community. We will also be supporting employers and industries in the vicinity with pre-employment and other required medical examinations for working adults", said Dr Walter Lim, Managing Director of Fullerton Health Singapore.

"The opening of the Fullerton Health Hub @ Hougang marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to strengthening health care accessibility in the heartlands. This hub is not just a new facility; it's a promise to the community to increase accessibility and availability of health services", said Mr Ho Kuen Loon, CEO of Fullerton Health Group.

Dr Walter Lim added, "The Fullerton Health Hub is the latest addition to FHG's network of 30 clinics in Singapore. With over 1 million patients within our Fullerton Health network in Singapore, we have noticed a change in the way patients consume health services. Post covid, there is also a significant interest in preventive care across all age-groups. We recognise a need to shift our focus to upstream preventive and early disease management to reduce downstream health complications. The opening of Fullerton Health Hub strengthens our capacity to provide Hougang residents with greater access to a comprehensive range of affordable and quality primary and preventive care services."

Continued Dr Walter, "Fullerton Health sees ourselves as a key member of the national healthcare system supporting Singapore's agenda for Healthier SG, and communities in our heartlands."

The Fullerton Health Hub at Hougang Green is located at 21 Hougang St 51, #01-46/47, Singapore 538719 and offers primary care services, including:

Outpatient medical care and treatment

Chronic Disease Management

Diabetic foot screening

Diabetic retinal photography

Diagnostics radiology (x-ray, mammogram, ultrasound)

Immunisations and Vaccinations

Health Screening

Pre-employment and Medical Examination

The next Fullerton Health Hub is slated to open at Pasir Ris and will include Paediatric services to meet the needs of young families in the area. More health hubs in various heartland locations will be opened in the near future.

