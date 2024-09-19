Fullerton Health Unveils 2023 Sustainability Report, Strengthening Commitment to a Greener Future

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullerton Health is proud to announce the launch of its 2023 Sustainability Report. Understanding the urgency of the climate agenda, FHG, in the second year of Sustainability reporting, has incorporated a carbon plan. In addition to highlighting the company's ongoing efforts to enhance sustainability across its operations in Singapore, the Philippines and beyond, FHG has also put in place policies and metrics to govern and measure our contributions toward a greener world. As a leading healthcare provider in Asia, Fullerton Health remains committed to reducing its environmental footprint while continuing to provide top notch medical services.

2023 Fullerton Health Sustainability Report

The report outlines key achievements in energy efficiency, emissions reductions, and sustainable business practices in FY2023. It also reflects Fullerton Health's broader vision of integrating sustainability into healthcare delivery for the benefit of future generations.

Remarked Ms Margareta Laminto, Chief Sustainability Officer, "Our 2023 sustainability report reflects our current commitments and future ambitions to employ healthcare services and technology to benefit our communities and the environment. Through significant dedication of our people, we have made steady improvements, and I look forward to helping lead even greater gains across the healthcare industry and ecosystem. We will continue to invest in initiatives that sustain our long-term vision to provide affordable and accessible care for all."

Key Highlights of the 2023 Sustainability Report:

Energy Management and Emissions Reduction : In 2023, Fullerton Health's operations in Singapore achieved a significant reduction in Scope 2 emissions, recording 1,897 tCO₂e from purchased electricity usage, with an energy consumption of 4,550.82 MWh. In the Philippines , total energy consumption was 4,367.05 MWh, with Scope 2 emissions totaling 3,091.27 tCO₂e.

: In 2023, Fullerton Health's operations in achieved a significant reduction in Scope 2 emissions, recording 1,897 tCO₂e from purchased electricity usage, with an energy consumption of 4,550.82 MWh. In , total energy consumption was 4,367.05 MWh, with Scope 2 emissions totaling 3,091.27 tCO₂e. Scope 1 and Scope 2 Emissions Monitoring : The report includes comprehensive data on emissions from direct operations (Scope 1) and electricity usage (Scope 2). In the Philippines , Scope 1 emissions, primarily from fuel consumption, were recorded at 208.02 tCO₂e, showcasing the company's focus on tracking and reducing direct emissions.

: The report includes comprehensive data on emissions from direct operations (Scope 1) and electricity usage (Scope 2). In , Scope 1 emissions, primarily from fuel consumption, were recorded at 208.02 tCO₂e, showcasing the company's focus on tracking and reducing direct emissions. Caring for People and Communities : Fullerton Health reinforced its commitment to building healthier communities through various outreach programs and partnerships. Initiatives like health screenings, community wellness drives, and educational workshops have positively impacted vulnerable populations, ensuring that care extends beyond clinics and into the heart of communities.

: Fullerton Health reinforced its commitment to building healthier communities through various outreach programs and partnerships. Initiatives like health screenings, community wellness drives, and educational workshops have positively impacted vulnerable populations, ensuring that care extends beyond clinics and into the heart of communities. Upholding Good Business Conduct : Fullerton Health remains committed to the highest standards of ethics and integrity. The report highlights the company's efforts in upholding transparent and responsible business practices, ensuring compliance with regulations, and fostering a culture of accountability across all operations.

: Fullerton Health remains committed to the highest standards of ethics and integrity. The report highlights the company's efforts in upholding transparent and responsible business practices, ensuring compliance with regulations, and fostering a culture of accountability across all operations. Sustainability Governance: Fullerton Health has established dedicated sustainability committees and energy management teams to ensure ongoing monitoring and improvement of sustainability efforts across all markets.

These highlights demonstrate Fullerton Health's holistic approach to sustainability, prioritising environmental stewardship, community care, and good business conduct for long-term growth.

"We are proud to share our progress in making Fullerton Health a more sustainable and environmentally responsible organisation," said Mr Ho Kuen Loon, Group CEO. "Our 2023 Sustainability Report reflects our strong commitment to sustainability and our role in contributing to a healthier planet. We recognise that sustainability is a continuous journey, and we are dedicated to making meaningful progress each year."

Fullerton Health will continue to integrate sustainability into its operations, partnering with stakeholders, clients, and communities to achieve shared environmental goals. The company remains committed to transparent reporting and accountability as it works toward a greener and healthier future.

Click to read the full Sustainability Report.

About Fullerton Health

Fullerton Health is a leading integrated health system in Asia. Founded in Singapore in 2010, today the Company serves clients through over 550 owned healthcare facilities and a large global network of healthcare providers across nine markets in Asia Pacific. Fullerton Health's value proposition is the integration of healthcare service offerings with customised management and advisory capabilities, in line with its purpose to deliver affordable and accessible care for all in Asia.

