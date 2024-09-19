Function VIK unveiled at the VITAFOODS ASIA，Accelerating the globalization process

BANGKOK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At September 18, 2024, The highest global sales of krill oil company Function Technology, will launch the first dual-function krill oil products conductive to keep healthy blood lipid levels and boost immune systems at VITAFOODS ASIA, the largest Nutrition and Health Food Exhibition in the Asia-Pacific Region, marking the accelerating of the globalization process.

Established in 2018, Function Technology is committed to development and utilization of marine active lipid biological products and pharmaceuticals. Function Technology built the advanced krill oil transparent company in the world, featuring 100K clean room, Function Technology successively won the international food safety system certification FSSC22000/ISO22000/HACCP/NSF GMP, reaching the international leading level in quality, safety and functionality. Function Technology has qualified for the world's exclusive authorization ORIVO OIGIN VERIFICATION PROGRAM for three consecutive years, becoming the first and only enterprise to win the "3 YEARS 0 DEFECTS" GOLDEN ORIVO PRODUCT LOGO.

At present, Function Technology became the highest global sales of krill oil company, its VIK brand is the No.1 Sales of antarctic krill oil domestic brand in China. Products of Function Technology are being sold to more than 20 countries and regions including the UK, France, Germany, New Zealand etc. The appearance at VITAFOODS Asia is not only a concentrated demonstration of the innovation and quality strength of Function Technology products, but also lays the foundation for it to accelerate the process of globalization and deeply reach and serve global customers.

