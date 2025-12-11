Fushi Tech Partners with PlayMade, Enabling the Tea Brand More Advanced Digital Capabilities with Its CRM Solution

HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fushi Tech recently announced its cooperation with PlayMade, a well-known tea beverage brand in Southeast Asia. As a leading AI services provider for merchants & consumers in Asia, Fushi deploys its self-developed, all-in-one intelligent customer loyalty and marketing platform—Fynix—to provide PlayMade with a comprehensive CRM solution, delivering a customized branded app and online ordering system. This collaboration aims to empower PlayMade to further enhance its customer experience, achieve comprehensive upgrades in precision marketing and membership operations, and build more advanced digital capabilities in an increasingly competitive market.

Seizing a Promising Market in Southeast Asia

According to public data, Southeast Asia boasts a population of over 600 million, with highly popularized mobile payment systems and immense potential in the food and beverage retail market. However, merchants commonly face challenges such as high customer acquisition costs, low conversion rates, and difficulties in measuring marketing ROI.

Fushi has identified this market opportunity, committing to help merchants shift from a "traffic-driven mindset" to a "customer retention-focused strategy" through digital technological means. By enabling deep operation and sustained growth of customer assets, Fushi supports merchants in swiftly adapting to market changes and achieving sustainable business growth.

All-in-One Intelligent CRM Solution: Building a Growth Flywheel for Customer Assets

Fynix, Fushi's CRM platform, integrates a rich suite of functions including membership management, automated marketing, user analysis, and loyalty incentive systems, forming a complete closed-loop customer growth model. Through refined customer operations and automated marketing, it empowers merchants to improve operational efficiency intelligently.

Compared to traditional CRM platforms, Fynix demonstrates significant advantages:

"All-in-One" intelligent customer loyalty and marketing automation platform : Equipped with tools for customer data analysis, flexible configuration of membership and marketing functions, and precision automated marketing touchpoints. Merchants can manage the entire customer operation lifecycle without switching between multiple systems, making operations more convenient and efficient.

: Equipped with tools for customer data analysis, flexible configuration of membership and marketing functions, and precision automated marketing touchpoints. Merchants can manage the entire customer operation lifecycle without switching between multiple systems, making operations more convenient and efficient. Closed-loop growth mechanism : The system transforms each consumer interaction into data assets, uses intelligent analysis to trigger personalized marketing, and forms a virtuous cycle of "data-analysis-engagement-repurchase", continuously boosting customer lifetime value.

: The system transforms each consumer interaction into data assets, uses intelligent analysis to trigger personalized marketing, and forms a virtuous cycle of "data-analysis-engagement-repurchase", continuously boosting customer lifetime value. Diverse marketing tool matrix : The platform implements various membership benefits, gift card and prepaid value services, creative stamp collection activities, and many more, allowing flexible choices to help merchants achieve high-conversion marketing outcomes at low costs.

: The platform implements various membership benefits, gift card and prepaid value services, creative stamp collection activities, and many more, allowing flexible choices to help merchants achieve high-conversion marketing outcomes at low costs. In-depth data analysis: Detailed membership data reports and promotional performance analysis enable merchants to monitor business health in real time and make data-driven business decisions.

Empowering Brands for Efficient Operations and Competitive Barriers

As a renowned handcrafted bubble tea chain in Southeast Asia, PlayMade is committed to continuously improving customer experience and brand loyalty. With the implementation of Fushi's CRM solution, PlayMade has achieved multiple upgrades—intelligent customer loyalty systems, fully automated marketing processes, and data-driven operational decisions. In the increasingly competitive tea beverage market in Southeast Asia, PlayMade is now equipped with a powerful tool for efficient marketing and precise customer acquisition, differentiating itself from competitors.

Moreover, Fushi's AI Agent ordering system tailor-made for PlayMade is set to launch soon. With the system integrated into the PlayMade app, customers can use natural language — via voice or text — to inquire about products, receive personalized recommendations, and complete orders in a conversational manner. This will further enhance the user experience and increase order conversion rates for PlayMade.

This partnership not only marks a significant deployment of Fushi's all-in-one CRM solution in the Southeast Asian market, but also signifies how innovative brands like PlayMade are leveraging advanced SaaS tools to build future-ready, differentiated competitiveness. This trend, in turn, is expected to further expand Fushi's market opportunities.

