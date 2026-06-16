Fusion Markets Partners with Our Village Australia to Support Children and Families in Need

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Markets today announces a partnership with Our Village Australia, a Victorian charity providing essential items to vulnerable babies and children. The partnership launches on 16 June 2026 and is designed to grow over time, with donation matching as its first activity and volunteer programmes and other community initiatives to follow.

As the first activity under the partnership, Fusion Markets will match every dollar donated to Our Village through the Winter Appeal campaign, dollar for dollar. Fusion Markets has committed up to A$25,000 in matched contributions, with no fixed campaign end date. The campaign closes once that commitment is fully allocated.

Fusion Markets CEO Phil Horner said the partnership reflects a straightforward belief that a business operating in a community has a responsibility to contribute to it.

"Our Village helps young mums give their babies and children a better start in life, supporting families across Victoria during the critical first six years of a child's life. They provide essential items such as cots, prams and clothing to families who need them most. One of our core values at Fusion is "do the right thing", and this partnership feels exactly like that. We're pleased to support Our Village and give our community a reason to do the same. It's work I've personally supported for a number of years, so I've seen the difference it makes up close. We look forward to working together for many years and continuing to support their mission."

Fusion Markets will match any donations made from 16 June 2026 through either Our Village Donation page or directly via bank transfer. Our Village's banking details can be found on the Donation page. Fusion Markets will deliver the full matched contribution to Our Village upon the campaign closing.

This marks the beginning of a long-term relationship between Fusion Markets and Our Village, one the company expects to develop well beyond the Winter Appeal campaign.

About Fusion Markets

Fusion Markets is a global online forex and CFD broker that provides traders with access to a wide range of CFD markets, including forex, precious metals, energy and soft commodities, indices, and US shares. Founded in 2019 in Australia, the company's mission is to build a broker that traders can trust by focusing on three things that matter most: low costs, legendary service and frictionless experience.

About Our Village

Our Village is a Victorian charity born from the merger of three community organisations: St Kilda Mums, Geelong Mums, and Eureka Mums. Based in Melbourne and Geelong and starting operations since 2009, they collect donated nursery equipment such as cots, prams, car seats, clothing, and other baby essentials, safety-check everything, and get it to families experiencing hardship. Hundreds of volunteers donate thousands of hours each year to help Our Village turn pre-loved into re-loved, so every child thrives.

CONTACT: Fusion Markets, [email protected]

SOURCE Fusion Markets