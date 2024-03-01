Fusion Of Fine European Foods Coming to Hong Kong This Easter

Easter delights from across Europe

The project is a collaborative effort by three renowned consortia—Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano, Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna and Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena IGP. Together, they have tirelessly worked to protect and promote four exquisite deli meats including:

Mortadella Bologna PGI: A classic deli-meat made from finely ground pork, Mortadella Bologna PGI is renowned for its smooth texture and distinct flavours. This delectable treat promises to be a highlight of the 'Enjoy the Authentic Joy from Europe ' campaign, offering a true taste of craftsmanship. Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO: These delightful small salami meats are the epitome of craftsmanship, featuring a perfect blend of spices and meat. Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO are set to captivate food enthusiasts with their delicate yet aromatic profile, showcasing the best of traditional European salami. Zampone Modena PGI: Zampone is made with delicious pork meat stuffed into the skin of a pig's trotter, making it a unique and savoury delicacy. Zampone Modena PGI is a must-try for those seeking an authentic European gastronomic experience. Its rich flavours and distinctive preparation make it a standout addition to any culinary affair. Cotechino Modena PGI: Cotechino is a savory and tasty deli meat, perfect for enhancing a wide range of traditional European dishes. Cotechino Modena PGI promises to bring a burst of authentic taste to Hong Kong , adding a touch of indulgence to the culinary scene.

Mr. Gianluigi Ligasacchi, Director of the 3 consortia, added "Easter is the time of the year when everyone can enjoy the fine Spring weather here in Hong Kong. Everyone is welcome to join us and savour the genuine flavours and traditional character of these deli meats, making this Easter season an unforgettable celebration of European culinary excellence."

