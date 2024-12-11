FUST Lab's Surfactant-free Nano Emulsification/Dispersion Equipment Now Available for Purchase in Japan

TOKYO and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FUST Lab, a company specializing in innovative ultrasonic technology, has launched its surfactant-free nano dispersion and emulsification equipment, DEBREX in Japan. Designed to deliver high uniformity and stability without using surfactants, DEBREX sets new standard in formulation technology.

Dispersion and emulsification processes are essential for creating products in industries like cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, specialty coatings, batteries, and chemicals. The key is maintaining a stable, well-mixed state, which directly impacts product quality and performance.

DEBREX uses focused ultrasonic energy to create stable, uniform nano materials without surfactants. This allows industries to produce low-viscosity materials with high-content, high-performance products by simply removing surfactants from formulation. Its inline system and real-time cooling also support mass production, continuous operation for 30 days, and minimize heat-related damage.

In 2023, FUST Lab launched its DEBREX Lab (research model) and DEBREX SS (small-scale model) in Japan. The products were showcased at the 2024 Interphex Week Tokyo, where they received strong interest and led to collaborations with global companies.

FUST Lab is now working with major Japanese distributors and conducting material testing with local customers. For demos or inquiries, contact [email protected].

