Futu and Hong Kong Citizens Achieve a Trailblazing Victory in the Financial Category of the Oxfam Trailwalker, Championing Corporate Resilience and Tenacity Training

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited ("Futu") announces the successful completion of the participation in the "Oxfam Trailwalker 2023" event by 13 teams of Futu's Trailwalkers, formed in collaboration with Futu's founder, Mr. Li Hua, and Hong Kong citizens. The Futu's Trailwalkers, representing Futu's spirit, officially completed their challenging journey on Friday, starting from Pak Tam Chung, Sai Kung, and conquering a total of 23 peaks. As the last participant from Futu crossed the finish line at the Tuen Mun Crossroads Foundation, the moment marked the culmination of their trek, creating a new record of 16 hours and 56 minutes. This outstanding achievement not only refreshed Futu's trail-walking history but also secured the Futu's Trailwalkers the top position in the financial category, ranking 17th overall out of the 714 participating teams in this year's Trailwalker. The total number of participants in this edition of Trailwalker was 714 teams.

Celebrating 11 Years in Hong Kong: Investing and Collaborating to Encourage Hong Kong Citizens to Achieve a Breakthrough

Adhering to the philosophy of "Taking from Society, Giving Back to Society,"Futu has been actively participating in the Trailwalker event since 2014. This year marks Futu's return to the Trailwalker competition after the pandemic hiatus. Additionally, as it coincided with Futu's 11th anniversary in Hong Kong, Futu spared no effort in openly recruiting and sponsoring all participating teams' expenses, contributing a significant amount to Oxfam to support their poverty alleviation and emergency relief projects in Africa and Asia (including Hong Kong and Mainland China). Ultimately, Futu successfully invited 6 teams of Futu employees and 7 teams of friends, colleagues and associates to represent a total of 13 teams in the competition. All participating teams are well-trained in their daily routines, achieving excellent results in the competition. Over half of the Futu representative teams secured positions in the top 20 of the financial category, with one team even claiming the first position in the financial category, earning an overall ranking of 17th place.

Mr. Li Hua, founder of Futu Securities, said, "Since 2014, I have been participating in the Trailwalker event. It started with a group of enthusiastic employees competing together, and now we are delighted to see the Futu Trailwalker team expanding to include 13 teams composed of Futu employees and Hong Kong citizens. Participants not only find like-minded partners but also convey the unwavering spirit of the company to society. The path of corporate growth is akin to a trail walk, requiring continuous perseverance, effort, and long-term training, which aligns perfectly with the spirit of Trailwalker. We aim to spread this spirit, encouraging Hong Kong people to strengthen their willpower and infuse new vitality into Hong Kong's charitable causes. In the future, Futu will continue to actively support various charitable activities, contributing to the progress and development of society together."

About Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited

Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited is a licensed company recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission. Futu has sustained high growth momentum since its establishment in 2012, securing its market leadership in Hong Kong by the number of clients, with its trading volume from retail business ranked Top 3 in the market. Based in Hong Kong, Futu Securities is a next-generation online brokerage. By combining technology and an on-the-go trading platform, Futu enhances the overall trading experience and is committed to becoming an influential financial services platform globally. For more information on Futu Securities, please visit our official website at https://futuhk.com.

