Futu Holds Hong Kong's First Retail Investment Exhibition, Uniting Premier Financial Institutions and Over 5,000 Investors

HONG KONG, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited ("Futu"), "Futu Expo" the city's first mega retail investment exhibition*, was successfully held on March 8-9 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event garnered support from leading global financial institutions and exchanges and has secured partnerships from prominent financial brands such as HSBC, J.P. Morgan and UBS AG, among others**. Over the course of two days, there were a total of 15 investment talks and thematic discussions featuring more than 30 expert speakers and financial elites. The event attracted over 5,000 investors in total. Marking the milestone of Futu Holding's five-year listing journey, Futu exhibited a full breath of vitality of Hong Kong's retail investment, driving a prominent event within the realm.

Bringing together top leaders from financial industry; HKEX Wilfred Yiu: Technology will shape the world

"Futu Expo" convened top leaders from the financial industry, including Wilfred Yiu, Deputy CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), Brian Roberts, Head of Equity Product Development at HKEX, Sharon Ang, Managing Director & Head of APAC, Global Derivatives Sales at CBOE Global Markets, Cedric Cheung, Managing Director and Head of Listed Structured Products, Asia at J.P. Morgan. A stellar line-up of top influencers and financial experts including Alex Wong, Oscar Choi, Dr Jacinto ML Tong, Francis Kwok, Felix Man, Eugene Law, Conita Hung presented at the investment talks and outlined investment strategies for the year of 2024.

During the opening dialogue, Wilfred Yiu highlighted how financial technology has been driving continuous innovation in the financial industry, allowing retail investors to participate in global capital markets through online trading platforms. In recent years, HKEX has introduced various measures to enhance trading mechanisms, such as the launch of its new digital IPO settlement platform - FINI and the expansion of the Stock Connect Program to include a wider range of stocks. As the Connect Program celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, Yiu noted that the mechanism has been steadily progressing in Hong Kong. In addition to stock trading, it has also implemented Bond Connect, ETF Connect, and Swap Connect, with continued efforts to expand and innovate, providing more investment opportunities for capital.

17 esteemed partners and sponsors support bringing over 5,000 participants fulfilling event experience

The two-day Futu Investment Expo buzzed with an exciting atmosphere, with all 15 seminars and sharing sessions were filled to capacity. Outside the seminar hall, three interactive gaming zones attracted a continuous stream of participants, while many others took photos to check in at the photo booth and with a 3-meter-high Futubull inflatable. Informative boards showcased the growth history of Futubull and information about various products offered on the Futu platform, such as Hong Kong stocks, US stocks, US bonds, options, futures, and structured products. In addition to the abundant prizes and gifts***, the event left over 5,000 participants with a profound sense of fulfillment. With support from 17 partners and sponsors, Futu Expo attracted over 450 Futubull fans to share their event experience on Futubull platform and their social media platforms. It makes another grand investment event under Futu's commitment to promoting inclusive finance.

Futu Holdings celebrates 5th anniversary of its IPO and reaffirms its commitment to further investment in Hong Kong

Arthur Chen, Chief Financial Officer at Futu Holdings, shared during his opening speech," Futu has grown significantly since its inception in Hong Kong, and now, on the fifth anniversary of its listing on NASDAQ, its global presence continues to expand. The remarkable success we achieved in Singapore has laid a strong foundation for our launch in Malaysia. In just three days, moomoo, our international brand, have already attracted more than 10,000 clients in Malaysia, demonstrating an unprecedented level of interest in moomoo within the region." He emphasized Futu's commitment to investing in the Hong Kong market, its home base, and expressed gratitude to the HKEX and the industry for their contribution in promoting the development of Hong Kong's capital market. He also thanked them for their participation and support in the "Futu Expo".

Daniel Tse Managing Director at Futu Securities, stated, "As Hong Kong's largest digital broker, Futu has always been devoted to promoting inclusive finance and fostering an investment-friendly environment. To spearhead the advancement of retail investment, we orchestrated a large-scaled exhibition dedicated to retail investors at the prestigious Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, spanning an expansive area of over 20,000 square feet. We are grateful for the enthusiastic participation of industry partners and investors, which reaffirms Futu's position as a leading industry forerunner, propelling individual investment trends within the industry. Futu will continue to innovate and contribute to connecting Hong Kong investors with the global capital markets and diverse investment products."

*The first large-scale investment exhibition in Hong Kong refers to an exhibition with the theme of financial investment held for retail investors using an event venue occupying 2,000 square meters of space.

**The companies are listed in alphabetical order by their English names. Please note that the order does not indicate any ranking.

***Gifts and Prizes are provided by gift sponsors and Futu

