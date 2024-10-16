Futu Launches ETF-based Intelligent Robo-Advisory Services, Joining Hands with BlackRock to Offer Target Allocation ETF Model Portfolios

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven digital brokerage and wealth management platform, has announced the launch of ETF-based intelligent robo-advisory services, a new feature designed to deliver personalized investment solutions tailored to clients' risk appetites and investment preferences. The upgraded robo-advisor now covers on and off-exchange financial products, expanding intelligent advisory services from fund selecting to ETF investing, to help clients optimize asset allocation.

To meet the growing needs of investors for strategic asset allocation in global markets, Futu joined hands with BlackRock, the world's leading asset manager, to offer Target Allocation ETF Model Portfolios powered by BlackRock strategies and insights. In this collaboration, Futu brings five flagship Target Allocation ETF model portfolios, powered by BlackRock, to investors in Hong Kong and Singapore for the first time.

Futu's ETF-based robo-advisor was introduced to Hong Kong and Singapore in September. Based on individual client investment profiles and financial situations, the tool assists clients in optimizing investment strategies based on their personal needs, identifying outperforming portfolios and automatically rebalancing the portfolio, which can effectively address the pain points of retail investors.

In joint hands with BlackRock, Futu has strengthened its ETF-based robo-advisory capabilities, bringing its clients Target Allocation ETF Model Portfolios powered by BlackRock insights and strategies. The model portfolios seek total return through diversified global multi-asset exposures, strategically and tactically allocating assets using iShares ETFs as building blocks.

"This is our first time offering flagship Target Allocation ETF model portfolios to Futu, and we aim to help provide a multi-asset, globally diversified, low-cost investing experience. We lead the ETF industry due to the breadth and scale of our platform and are able to bring much of our global range of more than 1,400 iShares ETFs to investors across Asia Pacific. Our aim is to ensure that investors everywhere have access to the products they need to reach their investment goals," said Aarti Angara, APAC Head of Global Product Solutions at BlackRock.

Steve Zeng, Head of Wealth Management at Futu Holdings Limited, said, "We're pleased to join forces with BlackRock to introduce the Target Allocation ETF model portfolio. Leveraging their robust models and analytical capabilities, we can help clients seize global investment opportunities with ease. Tech-powered investment advisory services have become a significant trend in the global asset management market. Launching ETF-based robo-advisory services has been our latest move to drive innovation and push boundaries of the wealth management business. Moving forward, Futu will continue to enhance and expand capabilities of its platforms by collaborating with leading global institutions to offer high-quality asset management solutions that cater to the diverse needs of investors based on their risk profile and financial goals."

