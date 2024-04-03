Futu Secures Five Consecutive Years of HKEX Awards Leading in Futures, Options, and Currency Futures Trading Volumes Among Retail Brokers

HONG KONG, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) ("Futu" or the "Company"), a leading tech-driven digitalized brokerage and wealth management platform, is pleased to announce its subsidiaries have garnered four prestigious honours at the Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited (HKEX) Awards. These accolades recognize Futu's active trading in options and futures, currency futures, and Exchange-Traded Products(ETP), as well as the company's position as a go-to platform for derivative data and diversified investment product trading.

Futu garnered four prestigious honours at HKEX awards

Five Consecutive Years of Award-Winning Excellence with First Recognition in Derivatives Data Provision

This year marks Futu's fifth consecutive year of winning in these awards. Futu has been honored with four major awards: "Top Broker – Currency Futures," "Exchange Traded Products (ETP) - Top Breakthrough Broker," "Equity Derivatives - Top Retail Broker," and "Market Data - Top Breakthrough Derivatives Data Vendor." These awards reflect Futu's highest total trading volume among Hong Kong retail brokers in various futures and options, as well as currency futures categories. Futu also excelled in growing non-broker activity turnover in ETP and derivative data subscription fees, surpassing other participants and data providers in these areas.

The significant growth in derivative data subscription fees demonstrates Futu's commitment to not only meeting investors' fundamental needs for an exceptional trading experience, but also going extra miles in enhancing information and data support on its platform. This gives investors greater confidence in making informed investment decisions.

Arthur Chen, Futu's Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Despite the market volatility and uncertainties last year, Futu has earned the trust of a diverse group of investors through its comprehensive user experience and functional advantages. Winning the HKEX Awards validates the recognition from official institutions regarding Futu's product diversification, accessibility, and its prominent position in ETP, derivative product investments and data provision. Moving forward, Futu will continue to meet the investors' needs by expanding the platform's trading categories with greater diversity and flexibility. We are also dedicated to actively promoting investor education to address the long-standing issue of information asymmetry faced by individual investors. Futu aims to become the preferred wealth management partner for investors, contributing to the vibrant development of the local capital market."

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu") (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. Futu was listed on Nasdaq on March 8, 2019. Futu and its licensed subsidiaries provide investing services, including trading and clearing services for United States, Hong Kong SAR, China Connect, and Singapore stocks, margin financing, wealth management, market data, and interactive social features to individual investors through its proprietary one-stop digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo. By creating a network centered around its users, Futu provides connectivity to users, investors, analysts, media, companies, and institutions. Futu also provides Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) solutions, IPO distribution services, investor relations (IR) services, and public relations (PR) services through its enterprise service brand FUTU I&E. Futu Trustee provides one-stop wealth management solutions for corporate clients and high net worth individuals and families, and revolutionizes service delivery for ESOP Trust Administration, Family Trust, and Family Office by using technology. Putting users and experience first, Futu will seek continuous refinement of its products to provide more products and services that benefit investors, corporates, and the industry and become an influential global financial services platform. For more information about Futu, please visit its official website www.futuholdings.com

