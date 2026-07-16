Futu Unveils Major AI Upgrade, Making Professional Agentic Investing Accessible to All, Seize the Next Rally with FUTU AI

HONG KONG, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited ("Futu") announced a comprehensive upgrade to its AI capabilities with the launch of "Expert" mode, its self-developed and built-in AI agent. Powered by a novel "Agentic AI + Skills" architecture that delivers simplicity, customization, and security. Futu's pursuit is to make its platform accessible, easy to use, user-friendly, and intuitive for every user — truly empowering investors to analyze rationally, make better investment decisions, and seize more opportunities to profit.

Joe Yu, Chief Marketing Officer of Futu Securities and Vincent Yao, Futu's Head of AI Growth Center at Futu AI product launch event at Causeway Bay flagship store Vincent demonstrated how AI can empower the entire investment process, from information integration and advanced reflection to strategy execution.

Futu hosted a product launch event at its Causeway Bay flagship store yesterday, attracting more than 50 guests, including AI industry experts, university professors, and KOLs from the finance and technology sectors. The event also featured a product experience zone and interactive demonstration area, allowing attendees to try out the new AI capabilities firsthand. Meanwhile, the livestream of the product launch event on the Futubull Community and the official YouTube channel attracted more than 40,000 views from users and fans.

This upgrade also brings to Hong Kong the first AI solution to span the entire investment journey, from information gathering and analysis to decision-making and trade execution. Far from a simple aggregation of features, it represents a paradigm shift in the underlying architecture — evolving from a passive Q&A AI assistant into an intelligent investment partner capable of independent thinking, proactive planning, advanced reflection, and execution.

At the product launch event, Joe Yu, Chief Marketing Officer of Futu Securities, noted that market opportunities always exist, yet retail investors often find it difficult to capture them. As such, investors need tools that can help establish investment discipline and enhance the rationality of decision-making. Futu is committed to democratizing intelligent investing capabilities, enabling every retail investor to access professional-grade investment tools and participate in the market more effectively. Vincent Yao, Head of AI Growth Center at Futu, provided an in-depth introduction to the two new AI products unveiled at the event — "Expert" Mode and the Agentic AI + Skills architecture. Through multiple application scenarios and real-life examples, he demonstrated how AI can empower the entire investment process, from information integration and advanced reflection to strategy execution.

Joe Yu, Chief Marketing Officer of Futu Securities stated: "Through the deep integration of technology and finance, we hope to make professional investment capabilities more accessible. Today's launch is only the beginning. Our goal is not merely to create a useful AI feature, but to build a complete AI investment ecosystem. With breakthroughs in AI technology, the gap between retail investors and institutions in information access, data analysis, and strategy construction is gradually being narrowed by technology. Looking ahead, Futu will continue to uphold the principles of safety, compliance, and effectiveness, while investing in AI, product innovation, and talent development. Through self-developed technologies, we will continue optimizing the user experience and strive to build a truly inclusive automated investment ecosystem. Professional capabilities should not be monopolized — they should belong to every investor who takes investing seriously."

Vincent Yao, Head of AI Growth Center at Futu stated: ""While there is no shortage of AI-powered investment tools on the market today, most remain limited to basic question-and-answer functionality, struggling to handle complex cross-market and cross-asset analysis, let alone seamlessly translating insights into actual trades. Futu's upgraded AI is designed to redefine the boundaries of AI investing and put an end to the era of superficial interactions, empowering investors to learn, evolve, and make stronger decisions in the new era of Agentic Investing."

Multiple interactive experience stations were set up at the venue. After the product launch, guests experienced Futu AI's latest capabilities firsthand, including using Futubull AI's "Expert" Mode for in-depth stock interpretation, as well as building personalized AI agents through the open platform. Participants also experienced the full process from strategy generation to simulated trading. In addition, attendees engaged in in-depth discussions on the prospects and trends of AI applications in the financial sector, with enthusiastic responses.

Calvin Tsai, quantitative trader and co-founder of Hong Kong Program Trading Research Center, said: "From the perspective of quantitative trading, the core of investing has always been disciplining and systematic decision-making. After experiencing Futu AI's 'Expert' Mode and its Agentic architecture at the product launch event, I can see that AI is no longer merely an auxiliary analysis tool — it is beginning to acquire the ability to put strategy logic into execution. For retail investors, this means capabilities that once belonged only to professional institutions are gradually being opened up. I believe that if such technologies continue to be optimized, they have the potential to reshape how investors interact with the market in the future."

Two Key Product Highlights

1. Futubull AI "Expert" Mode — Professional-Grade Research Through Conversation

Producing a high-quality sector analysis or expert insights once required days of sifting through financial statements, integrating data, and building models. Today, with Futubull AI's "Expert" mode, it takes just a few minutes. Driven by the new Agentic + Skills architecture, Futubull AI possesses a complete cognitive loop: deconstructing problems, planning paths, invoking tools, reflecting and verifying, and outputting conclusions.

Whether an investor poses highly complex questions, such as "Under the current macro environment, which targets in the Hong Kong semiconductor sector offer Alpha opportunities using options strategies, or requests comparative dissection spanning multiple markets and asset classes, Futubull AI can integrate real-time financial data with professional interpretation tools. No longer merely a chatbot, Futubull AI is now your 24/7 industry expert.

In a critical breakthrough for trade execution, Futubull AI's "Expert" Mode enables natural language order placement, understands the user's investment intent and translates it into trading commands precisely. During conversations, investors can complete transactions for equities, options, and ETFs using simple language without switching interfaces.

The soon-to-launch Futubull AI + Algo feature lowers the barrier to quantitative trading, allowing any investor to transform strategy ideas into actionable strategies without writing a single line of code.

2. Open Ecosystem — Code-Free Capabilities with Multi-Layered Security Architecture : Mobilize Your AI Financial Expert Team with a Single Sentence

Futu has packaged its years of deep expertise in market data, trading, stock selection, and derivatives into Futu Skills and MCPs (Model Context Protocol), allowing investors and developers to flexibly invoke them within standard AI Agents available in the market.

Investors can freely select and combine different capability modules based on their personal investment style and needs, ranging from quantitative smart stock selection and real-time portfolio risk monitoring to multi-dimensional market analysis and all-market execution. This allows them to build a unique personal research team, using simple language as a unified command to orchestrate the entire team's collaboration. Multi-strategy, multi-expert collaboration models that were once affordable only for large hedge funds are now accessible to ordinary investors.

Futu recognizes that as AI becomes increasingly integrated into trade execution, investors' concerns around privacy and capital security must remain a top priority and Futu is committed to delivering a powerful and responsible AI product to every investor. To address these concerns, Futu AI has established multiple layers of protection: a simulated environment by default to ensure strategies are tested before execution, a password-protection mechanism that strictly separates the AI from live trading, and end-to-end encryption to safeguard data and prevent information leakage. All sensitive data is processed locally, ensuring that client information and trading environments are operated under the highest security standards.

Experiential event in Late July Featuring Interactive Gaming Zones

Futu has recently launched its new "Futu AI" feature, while CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, is targeted to launch the new U.S. Single Stock Futures* at the end of July (*pending completion of all regulatory review and processes). To mark these developments, Futu, in collaboration with CME Group will jointly bring an offline interactive experience event at the K11 Art Mall atrium in Tsim Sha Tsui from July 28 to August 5.

To invite the public to experience firsthand the innovative application of "Futu AI", the event will feature an AI-themed showcase area, offering insights into the latest smart trading tools to help investors better understand emerging technologies in trading. AI interactive gaming zone and a large-scale FUTU mascot installation will also be set up, delivering an immersive AI experience for participants.

Furthermore, the pop-up will preview CME Group's upcoming U.S. Single Stock Futures*, expanding investors' knowledge of global market instruments. The event will be open to the public. Investors are encouraged to attend and experience how AI technology is reshaping the investment landscape, while capturing opportunities brought by the next generation of agentic investing.

"Seize the Next Rally with FUTU AI" Offline Experience Event

Date: 28 July - 5 August 2026

Venue: G/F, Atrium, K11 Art Mall

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited