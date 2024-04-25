Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit 2024: Asia's Solution to the World's Energy Challenges

The Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit 2024 in Bangkok addresses the urgent need for energy security and sustainability in Asia .

addresses the urgent need for energy security and sustainability in . Under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Thailand , the event convenes over 22,000 participants, 2,500 delegates, 600 speakers and 350 exhibiting companies to shape the energy transition dialogue.

, the event convenes over 22,000 participants, 2,500 delegates, 600 speakers and 350 exhibiting companies to shape the energy transition dialogue. Future Energy Asia stands out for its combination of co-located events, including the Future Mobility Asia Exhibition and Summit and Future LNG Asia Summit, tackling the environmental "trilemma" of achieving affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy, and highlighting the critical roles of clean mobility and LNG within the transition.

The Strategic Summit will explore Asia's contribution to the global energy roadmap, emphasising policy, technology, and investment.

contribution to the global energy roadmap, emphasising policy, technology, and investment. Keynote speakers, government officials, and industry leaders will discuss Asia's growing role in global climate leadership and sustainable energy solutions.

growing role in global climate leadership and sustainable energy solutions. The exhibition and summit is supported by leading sponsors including ADNOC and PTT Group and is committed to driving real progress towards net-zero emissions.

BANGKOK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian countries face the challenge of balancing immediate energy security needs with their longer-term economic growth objectives, sustainability goals, and commitments to achieve carbon neutrality and, eventually, net-zero. Facilitating the international, cross-sector dialogue needed to address these challenges, dmg events will host the pivotal Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit from 15 to 17 May 2024 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Thailand.

Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit

H.E. Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Thailand, extends a compelling invitation to industry leaders: "In keeping with our tradition as Asia's preeminent conference for accelerating the energy transition, we cordially invite you and more than 22,000 energy change-agents to partake in a collaborative, innovative, and dialogue-rich experience that is crucial in moulding the energy paradigm."

The Strategic Summit will showcase Asia's actions toward a resilient, inclusive energy sector by addressing energy security challenges. Keynote presentations and leadership panels from the 2024 strategic speaker faculty will underscore and foster international collaborative efforts in policy alignment, technological advancements, and infrastructure investment, crucial for achieving Asia's ambitions of contributing to the global energy transition narrative and delivering on regional goals of carbon neutrality and net-zero emissions.

"Sustainable and clean energy generation and storage are among the world's most important challenges today. Future Energy Asia is the industry's premier event in the region, and I'm looking forward to sharing my experience at this important event and helping to find solutions that will power Vietnam's growth and development in the decades ahead," explains Don Lam, CEO & Founding Partner, VinaCapital, who will be participating on the Strategic Summit Leadership Panel titled; 'Financing Asia's decarbonisation journey - rethinking transition funding and investment strategies'.

Low Kian Min, CEO at Gentari, a leading Malaysian clean energy solutions provider, who will also be speaking at the event highlighted that "Malaysia's strategic location in Asia-Pacific, along with its rich natural resources, positions it as a key centre for renewable energy. Our goal is to establish Malaysia as a leading next-generation Commercial and Industrial (C&I) and utility-scale renewable energy developer, a scale hydrogen producer and go-to-industry partner and Asia Pacific's leading green mobility solutions partner. This effort supports our broader aim of accelerating clean energy adoption across Asia, highlighting Malaysia's essential role in the region's energy transition."

With 22,000 visitors expected, 2,500 delegates, 600 speakers, and 350 companies from more than 70 countries, the exhibition and summit are testaments to Asia's leadership in the global energy dialogue. This year's theme, "Asia's Solution to the World's Energy Challenges," aims to shine a spotlight on actionable solutions and foster collaboration that could redefine the future of energy production and consumption.

Co-hosted by PTT Group and EGAT, and supported by lead sponsors ADNOC and PTTEP, the event will showcase groundbreaking innovations and policy frameworks that will guide the transition to net-zero emissions. "This summit is not just about discussions; it's about making real progress," emphasises Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events and the event's organiser, underscoring the potential for immediate impact and long-term change.

Notable speakers slated to attend Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit 2024 include:

H.E Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Kingdom of Thailand

The Right Honourable Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari Bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, Premier Of Sarawak

Wuttikorn Stithit, COO, Upstream Petroleum and Gas Business Group, PTT Public Company Limited

Thanasit Vichaipairojwong, SVP of Corporate Strategy Division, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP)

With a distinguished lineup of speakers, comprehensive strategic summits, and the support of industry giants, the event is anticipated to enact significant strides towards a sustainable future. Bangkok will become the crucible where the region's challenges meet global solutions, underscoring Asia's pivotal role in steering the world towards cleaner, more reliable, and sustainable energy pathways.

About the events

15-17 May 2024

QSNCC, Bangkok

www.futureenergyasia.com

The concurrent hosting of Future Energy Asia, Future Mobility Asia, and Future LNG Asia Strategic Summit forms a critical platform for driving the energy transition in Asia and beyond. This integrated event framework catalyses comprehensive strategies across the energy landscape, emphasising practical outcomes and actionable insights.

Future Energy Asia leads the dialogue, focusing on integrating innovative technologies such as CCUS and smart grids to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability. It aims to fortify energy security and economic resilience, setting the stage for substantive policy and infrastructure advancements.

Future Mobility Asia addresses the urgent need for sustainable transportation solutions, showcasing advancements in electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel technologies. This summit is pivotal in promoting the decarbonisation of the mobility sector, aligning with global emission reduction targets.

Lastly, Future LNG Asia brings critical perspectives on LNG's role as a cleaner energy alternative, crucial for reducing dependence on coal and supporting the region's net-zero ambitions amid market volatilities and supply chain challenges.

Together, these events provide a dynamic platform for stakeholders to forge partnerships, share innovative solutions, and shape policies that will collectively advance the global pursuit of a sustainable energy future. The outcomes will influence energy markets, guide technological adoption, and drive regional and international cooperation.

About the organiser

www.dmgevents.com

dmg events is a global exhibitions and publishing company, established in 1989 and operating with 13 offices around the world. With a vast portfolio of over 80 exhibitions annually, we attract more than 1 million visitors, positioning us as one of the leading players in the industry. This global portfolio works closely with key stakeholders across the industry to facilitate pragmatic dialogue, serving as platforms for the latest discussions at the forefront of change.

Over recent years dmg events has significantly expanded operations to achieve impressive growth in emerging and mature markets. With new events continually being launched to adapt to changing market conditions, evolving with the industry, live events remain a focal point, providing a mix of exhibitions, conferences, certified workshops, technical seminars, clubs and leadership roundtables.

