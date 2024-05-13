Future Mobility Asia Exhibition and Summit 2024: Accelerating Asia's Clean Mobility Revolution

The Future Mobility Asia Exhibition and Summit 2024 in Bangkok represents a pivotal convergence in the clean mobility and transport sector.

Under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Thailand, and co-located with Future Energy Asia and Future LNG Asia, the combined event convenes over 22,000 participants, 2,500 delegates, 600 speakers and 350 exhibiting companies to shape the energy transition dialogue in the mobility sector.

The Future Mobility Asia Strategic Summit will bring together leaders from the mobility industry to discuss the critical trends, opportunities, and obstacles in the transition towards sustainable transportation and net-zero emissions.

BANGKOK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Asia strives to meet global emission reduction targets, governments across the region are re-envisioning their approach in the transport sector, making progressive policy decisions that enable a momentous shift towards clean mobility. Highlighting the integral role of advanced mobility solutions in achieving a net-zero future, Bangkok will host the pivotal Future Mobility Asia Exhibition and Summit from 15 to 17 May 2024 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Thailand. Co-located with Future Energy Asia and Future LNG Asia, these events combine to create a powerful force for change, addressing the critical trilemma of energy security, sustainability, and affordability.

The Strategic Summit at Future Mobily Asia highlights the integral role of governmental policies, importance of advanced mobility solutions, economics behind the transformation, and global best practices in sustainable and intelligent urban transportation, aiming to sculpt a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem. Future Mobility Asia is Southeast Asia's leading platform for CEOs, domain specialists, policymakers, investors, and start-ups from around the world to impart knowledge, viewpoints, and tactics in steering mobility innovation and regulatory frameworks that support next-gen transportation for a sustainable future, while keeping consumers' needs in mind.

"Energy transition and mobility transition are very nascent in Asia. This is an area where competition takes a less significant role, but collaboration is very key. Future Mobility Asia brings about a diverse group of ecosystem players, ranging from OEMs, regulators, technology providers, to digital providers to solve common challenges facing the industry," explains Shah Yang Razalli, Deputy CEO & chief Green Mobility Officer, Gentari, who will be participating on the Strategic Summit Leadership Panel titled: 'Mobility of the Future in Asia's Mega Cities'.

"There is going to be significant growth in electric mobility manufacturing in Thailand in 2024, starting with vehicle assemblies, followed by big components such as battery traction motors, as well as local assemblies. There are government regulations and roadmaps in place, which in turn guarantees business opportunities in Thailand," explains Martin Knoss, Regional President, Bosch Powertrain Solutions ASEAN, who will be speaking at the Strategic Summit Leadership Panel titled: 'The Role of AI in Mobility'.

With 22,000 visitors expected, 2,500 delegates, 600 speakers, and 350 companies from more than 70 countries, the exhibition and summit are testaments to the power of collective action in driving significant environmental and economic progress across the region, offering a unique opportunity to contribute to a legacy of positive change and innovation in Asia's clean mobility transformation. This year's theme, "Accelerating Asia's Clean Mobility Revolution," aims to encourage the development of charging infrastructure, and display of effective and proven solutions to go beyond green and make the transportation more efficient.

Notable speakers slated to attend Future Mobility Asia Exhibition and Summit 2024 include:

Dr. Sompop Pattanariyankool, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Kingdom of Thailand

H.E. Dr. Manaporn Charoensri, Deputy Minister of Transport, Ministry of Transportation, Kingdom of Thailand

Dr. Montri Dechasakulsom, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Kingdom of Thailand

Hon. Atty. Dominador Lagare Jr. , City Councilor, General Santos City Philippines

, City Councilor, Dr. Robby Kurniawan, Head of Transportation Policy Agency, Ministry of Transportation of Indonesia

Bram Hertasning, Deputy Director, Urban Transport Policy, Center of Traffic & Urban Transport Policy, Transportation Policy Agency Indonesia, Ministry of Transportation of Indonesia

With a distinguished lineup of speakers, comprehensive strategic summits, and the support of industry giants, the event is anticipated to enact significant strides towards a clean mobility future. Bangkok will become the crucible where the region's challenges meet global solutions, underscoring Asia's pivotal role in steering the world towards cleaner, more reliable, and sustainable future.

About the event

15-17 May 2024

QSNCC, Bangkok

www.future-mobility.asia

The concurrent hosting of Future Energy Asia, Future Mobility Asia, and Future LNG Asia Strategic Summit forms a critical platform for driving the energy transition in Asia and beyond. This integrated event framework catalyses comprehensive strategies across the energy landscape, emphasising practical outcomes and actionable insights.

Future Energy Asia leads the dialogue, focusing on integrating innovative technologies such as CCUS and smart grids to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability. It aims to fortify energy security and economic resilience, setting the stage for substantive policy and infrastructure advancements.

Future Mobility Asia addresses the urgent need for sustainable transportation, showcasing advancements in electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel technologies. This summit is pivotal in promoting the decarbonisation of the mobility sector, aligning with global emission reduction targets.

Lastly, Future LNG Asia brings critical perspectives on LNG's role as a cleaner energy alternative, crucial for reducing dependence on coal and supporting the region's net-zero ambitions amid market volatilities and supply chain challenges.

Together, these events provide a dynamic platform for stakeholders to forge partnerships, share innovative solutions, and shape policies that will collectively advance the global pursuit of a sustainable energy future. The outcomes will influence energy markets, guide technological adoption, and drive regional and international cooperation.

About the organiser

www.dmgevents.com

dmg events is a global exhibitions and publishing company, established in 1989 and operating with 13 offices around the world. With a vast portfolio of over 80 exhibitions annually, we attract more than 1 million visitors, positioning us as one of the leading players in the industry. This global portfolio works closely with key stakeholders across the industry to facilitate pragmatic dialogue, serving as platforms for the latest discussions at the forefront of change.

Over recent years dmg events has significantly expanded operations to achieve impressive growth in emerging and mature markets. With new events continually being launched to adapt to changing market conditions, evolving with the industry, live events remain a focal point, providing a mix of exhibitions, conferences, certified workshops, technical seminars, clubs, and leadership roundtables.

Future Energy Asia

Future Mobility Asia

