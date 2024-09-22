"Future World" International Youth Art Festival Successfully Held in Samarkand

Boundless Creativity: Envisioning the Future Through Art and Technology

The festival kicked off with the "Future World" International Youth Art Exhibition and the "Future Vision" Digital Cultural Exhibition. The art showcase featured over 300 pieces created by young artists from China, Uzbekistan, and other nations, spanning a variety of categories such as painting, calligraphy, and crafts. The works explored diverse themes, including technological innovation, cultural heritage preservation, civilizational exchange, and global challenges. Through vibrant colors and unique perspectives, the young artists conveyed their boundless imagination and deep reflections on the future world.

The "Future Vision" Digital Cultural Exhibition emphasized the importance of knowledge and innovation. It featured cutting-edge achievements from nearly 30 institutions in the fields of digital technology, cultural creativity, and science education. More than 600 books aimed at youth, covering a wide range of topics, provided a cultural feast for attendees. Additionally, live performances such as tea ceremonies and robot dances by youth from the China Soong Ching Ling Science & Culture Center for Young People captivated the audience and encouraged interactive engagement.

Artistic Splendor: Chinese and Uzbek Youth Unite to Showcase Their Talents

At the opening ceremony, the organizers expressed their hope that the "Future World" International Youth Art Festival would help deepen the connections, interactions, and mutual understanding between the youth of China and Uzbekistan. By fostering artistic exchanges, they aim to strengthen the ties between the two peoples, building bridges of friendship and contributing to the growth of the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Uzbekistan in the new era, as well as advancing the shared future of the two nations.

Samarkand's Deputy Governor, Khaitov Orif Bolikulovich, highlighted that China and Uzbekistan are geographically close, culturally connected, and share a deep mutual affinity. For over two thousand years, these two ancient civilizations have engaged in a brilliant journey of exchange along the Silk Road. He hopes that the youth of both nations will forge strong friendships and walk side by side, becoming the next generation of ambassadors, builders, and promoters of China-Uzbekistan relations.

In a video message, Chinese Ambassador to Uzbekistan Yu Jun noted that the young generation is living in a golden age of China-Uzbekistan relations. He expressed his sincere hope that this event will allow the youth of both nations to deepen their understanding of one another, becoming the future ambassadors, builders, and champions of China-Uzbekistan friendship, contributing their talents and efforts to national revitalization and the development of bilateral ties.

Following the speeches, Tang Yunpeng from the Central Asia Archaeology Team at China's Northwest University and Komiljon Arziyev from the Uzbekistan Archaeological Research Center shared their collaborative achievements and the experiences of their joint archaeological teams, highlighting the cultural exchanges along the historic Silk Road.

The event continued with a series of vibrant performances by Chinese and Uzbek youth, including traditional songs, dances, and instrumental ensembles. The performances covered themes such as ethnic culture, the Silk Road civilization, and the connection between humanity and nature, showcasing the artistic talents and cultural diversity of youth from both nations. The audience responded with enthusiastic applause, creating a lively atmosphere. After the performances, commemorative certificates were awarded to the youth participants and outstanding institutions from both countries.

The audience also witnessed the establishment of the "Future Vision" Digital Cultural Alliance, an initiative aimed at bringing together publishers, youth art groups, and creative brands from China, Uzbekistan, and beyond. The alliance seeks to explore new models for cross-cultural collaboration through digital and intelligent platforms. Khaitov Orif Bolikulovich, Head of the Samarkand Department of Culture, and Huang Jing, Director of the Cultural Exchange Center at the China Intercontinental Communication Center, jointly unveiled the alliance plaque.

This event was co-hosted by the State Council Information Office of China, the Youth Affairs Agency of Uzbekistan, and the Samarkand regional government, with support from the Embassy of Uzbekistan in China, the Embassy of China in Uzbekistan, the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, and UNESCO-affiliated organizations. It was organized by the China Intercontinental Communication Center, the Samarkand city government, the Samarkand Grand Theater, the China Soong Ching Ling Science & Culture Center for Young People, the Shanghai Art Fair, and the Organizing Committee of the "Future World" International Youth Art Festival.

The exhibitors include the China Soong Ching Ling Science & Culture Center for Young People, Landspace, Northwest University, Gaotai Gallery, Huazhou Shadow Puppetry, Foreign Language Teaching and Research Press, Beijing Language and Culture University Press, Silk Road Press, Chinese Language Teaching Press, People's Education Press, Beijing Normal University Press, China Children's Press and Publication Group, China Intercontinental Press, Sichuan Dictionary Publishing House, Tiantian Publishing House, Learning Press, Higher Education Press, World Affairs Press, China Machine Press, and Fantasia Cultural Creations.

