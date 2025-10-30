Futurise Unveils 2024 Impact Report: Shaping Tomorrow's Regulatory Landscape

CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurise Sdn. Bhd., a company under the Ministry of Finance, released its Impact Report 2024, showcasing a transformative role in shaping Malaysia's future economy through the National Regulatory Sandbox (NRS) and regulatory innovation initiatives.

Futurise Impact Report 2024

Guided by its vision to lead the establishment of a regulatory innovation ecosystem, Futurise has strengthened Malaysia's position as a pioneer in agile, future-oriented governance, bridging industry, government, and academia to enable innovation in critical sectors and emerging technologies such as AI, advanced air mobility, healthcare, esports, micromobility, and data protection.

2024 Highlights

5 National Guidelines Introduced : Including Data Breach Notification Guideline , Data Protection Officers Guideline , Practical Guide: AI Governance & Ethics , PUSPAL Guidelines 6.0 , and Guidelines for Micromobility Service Operators .

: Including , , , , and . 2 Industry Studies Completed : Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Industry Report and National Regulatory Sandbox: Way Forward .

: and . 14 Major Events & 4 RegTalks : Covering data protection, AI readiness, regulatory sandbox ecosystems, and drone sports.

: Covering data protection, AI readiness, regulatory sandbox ecosystems, and drone sports. 3 Strategic Partnerships Signed: With the Personal Data Protection Department (JPDP), Malaysia Sports Aviation Federation (MSAF), and Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA).

National & Global Impact

Futurise was appointed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) as the Secretariat for the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Steering Committee, reinforcing Malaysia's ambition to lead in next-generation urban mobility. This initiative is expected to accelerate the safe integration of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and drone-based logistics into Malaysia's transport ecosystem.

Through the NRS Labs, Futurise addressed pressing national challenges:

Personal Data Protection : Collaborating with JPDP to modernise PDPA frameworks.

: Collaborating with JPDP to modernise PDPA frameworks. AI Governance : Partnering with the Ministry of Digital to publish the Practical Guide on AI Governance and Ethics .

: Partnering with the Ministry of Digital to publish the . Entertainment Regulation : Revising the PUSPAL Guidelines 6.0 to balance cultural sensitivities with global competitiveness.

: Revising the PUSPAL Guidelines 6.0 to balance cultural sensitivities with global competitiveness. Micromobility: Launching guidelines with MOT to support safe adoption of e-scooters and other micromobility solutions.

Building Talent and Ecosystems

Futurise continued its advocacy for emerging industries, including drone sports, through initiatives such as AKSADRON (National Drone Sports Academy), which expanded via partnerships with UMPSA. These efforts are strengthening Malaysia's global positioning in drone innovation, talent development, and STEM education.

Internationally, Futurise hosted delegations and study visits from Qatar, France, Brunei, Cambodia, and the Philippines, while engaging in global dialogues such as the Malaysia Aviation Safety Seminar and France-Malaysia Innovation Day.

Looking Forward

The report outlines Futurise's upcoming priorities:

Launch of the Autonomous Vehicle Roadmap

Development of Data Protection Guidelines

Training programmes for Data Protection Officers

Supporting the rollout of the National Cloud Computing Policy

"Our mission is clear: to ensure Malaysia's regulatory frameworks not only keep pace with technology but also set the benchmark for responsible and sustainable growth," said Siti Shafinaz Salim, Acting CEO of Futurise.

About Futurise

Futurise is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cyberview Sdn Bhd under the Ministry of Finance. It is mandated by the Government of Malaysia to manage the National Regulatory Sandbox, providing public policy advisory and acting as a key enabler of regulatory solutions to expedite innovation and future-proof Malaysia's economy.

Follow Futurise social media for updates:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/futurisemy/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/futurisemy

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/futurise/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FuturiseMY

SOURCE Futurise Sdn Bhd