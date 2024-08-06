Fuyang, Zhejiang: Enlightening Children's Minds and Teaching through Entertainment to Offer Summer Safety Electricity Use "Lessons"

FUYANG, China, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Wet hands cannot touch the switch, and do not climb the electric pole and shake the pull wire..." "I now know that water can generate electricity..." Recently, during the summer "Enlightening Children's Minds, Safe Together" electricity safety knowledge and science popularization activities held at the Qingyun Business Hall of State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company, students from Fuchun No. 2 Primary School in Fuyang actively raised their hands to answer questions, and the atmosphere at the scene was lively.

It is understood that in order to enable children in the power supply jurisdiction to have a safe and happy summer vacation, since mid-July, State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company has organized local primary school students in batches to visit business halls, workshops and other places to carry out activities of "Summer Vacation Electricity Safety Education and Electricity Science Popularization Guidance".

"There are many small household appliances in the exhibition area. The direct data display made me aware of the importance of saving electricity." "I now know that kites cannot be flown near transformers, and switches cannot be touched with wet hands..." Several primary school students who participated in the activity rushed to talk about their learning gains.

In another exhibition area of the company, Ping Model Worker Innovation Studio, the children excitedly surrounded the electric energy metering equipment, asking the staff different questions and showing great interest in its working principle.

"Hopefully, through this entertaining learning method, students can understand the importance of safe electricity use at ordinary times and develop good electricity use habits and self-protection awareness in daily life." Xu Jiaojiao, a staff member of the company, said.

During the summer vacation, the summer safety electricity use "lessons" held by the company offered a safety and electricity science popularization "feast" to the children. Through the electricity science popularization activities combining "seeing, listening and touching", primary school students learned the importance of electricity. They all expressed that they would study hard and contribute to the green development of their hometown.

SOURCE State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company