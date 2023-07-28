KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FWD Group Holdings Limited ("FWD Group" or "the company") announced Aman Chowla as the new Chief Executive Officer for its Malaysian life insurance business. The company also announced the renaming of the business to FWD Insurance Berhad ("FWD Insurance") from Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad ("Gibraltar BSN").

The expansion and extension of the FWD name and brand further into Malaysia was commemorated today during a business community luncheon in Kuala Lumpur.

FWD Group announces a new name and CEO for its Malaysian life insurance business

The event formed part of a delegation to Malaysia, led by The Chief Executive, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, The Hon Mr John KC Lee, GBM, SBS, PDSM, PMSM and organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, led by its Chairman Dr Peter KN Lam, GBM, GBS.

FWD Group Chairman of the Board of Directors, Professor Frederick Ma, GBS, JP, and Richard Li Tzar Kai, Chairman of Pacific Century Group, were also part of the business delegation.

These developments for FWD Group in Malaysia follow the recent completion of the company's investment, together with other investors, in the business formerly known as Gibraltar BSN, on 3 April 2023.

"We are delighted to welcome Aman to FWD to lead and grow our life insurance business in Malaysia," said Binayak Dutta, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, and Group Chief Distribution Officer. "It's an exciting time as we introduce our FWD brand to even more Malaysians and create a full-service offering in the country. Aman is a seasoned industry veteran with great career experience and success in Malaysia. We look forward to leveraging his deep expertise in a market with fantastic long-term growth potential."

Mr. Chowla brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the life and general insurance industry, having held Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer roles for multinational insurance companies across Southeast Asia.

"FWD's commitment to changing the way people feel about insurance, and its exciting growth plans in Malaysia, were defining factors in my decision to join the company. I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues to bring FWD's easy-to-understand products and services to more people in Malaysia," said Mr. Chowla.

FWD Group first entered the Malaysian market in 2019 as a provider of family takaful products via FWD Takaful Berhad. Later that year, the company established its regional technology and innovation hub in Kuala Lumpur, with a focus on delivering best-in-class technology and supporting innovation across the whole of FWD Group's business. With the establishment of FWD Insurance in 2023, the company is now able to create a full-service offering in Malaysia, with both family takaful and life insurance solutions.

FWD Group is a pan-Asian life insurance business with more than 10 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world. FWD reached its 10-year anniversary in 2023. The company is focused on making the insurance journey simpler, faster, and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance.

