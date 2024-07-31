FWD Group to boost financial education in Cambodia

HONG KONG, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FWD Group Holdings Limited ("FWD Group" or "FWD") today announced a collaboration with the Department of Media & Communication at the Royal University of Phnom Penh to boost financial education in Cambodia.

The initiative will provide training to over 100 media practitioners and includes a story-writing competition to raise financial planning awareness in the wider community through media stories.

The collaboration was announced today during a local business community luncheon in Phnom Penh.

The event formed part of a delegation to Cambodia, led by The Chief Executive, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, The Hon Mr John KC Lee, GBM, SBS, PDSM, PMSM and organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. Richard Li Tzar Kai, Chairman of Pacific Century Group, joined the business delegation.

Guanghui Chim, Chief Executive Officer, FWD Cambodia, said "We're pleased to partner with the Department of Media and Communication at the Royal University of Phnom Penh to help to drive greater awareness and understanding of longer-term financial planning in the community."

"By teaming up with the well-regarded Department of Media and Communication, we are confident that participating journalists and content creators will use their skill and creativity to bring the concepts of financial literacy to life in an engaging way," added Guanghui Chim.

FWD was established in Cambodia in 2021 and operates a digitally-enabled business locally, with paperless and highly automated operations. The company was named the "Fastest Growing New Life Insurance Company – Cambodia" in the 2023 International Finance Awards.

The Department of Media and Communication at the Royal University of Phnom Penh was established in 2001 as the first academic training centre for communication, journalism, and media in Cambodia.

About FWD Group

FWD Group is a pan-Asian life insurance business with more than 13 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world. The company was established in 2013 and is focused on changing the way people feel about insurance. FWD's customer-led and digitally enabled approach aims to deliver innovative propositions, easy-to-understand products and a simpler insurance experience.

