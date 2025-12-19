Programmes reaching thousands of students recognised for driving financial literacy and inclusion nationwide.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FWD Insurance Berhad ("FWD Insurance") has been recognised at the ESG Plus Awards 2025, organised by The Exchange Asia, receiving the Social Impact & Inclusion Award under the Community Engagement & Social Responsibility Award category. This accolade highlights FWD Insurance's sustained commitment to advancing financial literacy and supporting inclusive, empowered communities across Malaysia.

FWD Insurance Berhad takes home ESG Plus Awards for empowering Malaysian communities

The ESG Plus Awards celebrate organisations that demonstrate meaningful leadership in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. FWD Insurance's recognition underscores its approach of integrating purpose with business, creating programmes that educate and empower Malaysians at every stage of life.

Reaching Malaysians across all ages

FWD Insurance's award-winning initiatives span primary schools to tertiary education, equipping learners with practical financial skills:

Know your money – Primary school programme

Introduces children to basic money concepts through engaging lessons and hands-on activities. Over the past year, the programme has reached over 5,000 primary school students, laying the foundation for responsible money management from an early age.



JA SparktheDream – Secondary school programme

Designed for teenagers, this programme develops practical financial decision-making skills and confidence. Over 1,300 secondary students have participated nationwide, with teachers noting improved awareness and application of financial knowledge.



Fun(d) for Life – Tertiary/university/college programme

Prepares young adults for real-life financial responsibilities, including budgeting, savings, and long-term planning. The programme is expected to engage 10,000 beneficiaries by the end of the two-year programme, empowering them with knowledge to make informed financial choices.



Infrastructure support – Sponsorship of 40 digital boards for Pejabat Pendidikan Daerah (PPD) Keramat

Enhances digital learning environments, providing continuous access to financial education for students and teachers across 38 schools in the Keramat district.

Driving impact beyond numbers

The award reflects not only FWD Insurance's scale of reach but also the tangible impact these initiatives have on communities. Schools report that students demonstrate stronger financial understanding and decision-making skills, helping to build a generation capable of making informed financial choices and contributing to broader community well-being.

"Financial literacy is a powerful enabler, and we believe everyone deserves the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions about their future. This recognition affirms our commitment to supporting communities through meaningful, long-term initiatives that help Malaysians build financial resilience. We're honoured to be acknowledged at the ESG Plus Awards and remain focused on creating positive social impact for generations to come", said Aman Chowla, Country CEO, FWD Malaysia.

Mak See Sen, CEO, FWD Insurance Berhad, emphasised, "Creating real social impact requires long-term commitment, collaboration and a clear sense of purpose. Our financial literacy programmes reflect our belief that every Malaysian, regardless of age or background, deserves the knowledge to build a secure financial future. This recognition motivates us to continue investing in initiatives that uplift communities and drive meaningful, sustainable change".

FWD Insurance continues to embed social responsibility into its ESG strategy in Malaysia, ensuring that financial education is accessible, engaging, and sustainable. By equipping young Malaysians with the skills to manage money wisely, FWD Insurance is helping to shape a financially confident and empowered generation.

- END -

About FWD Insurance Berhad

FWD Insurance Berhad ("FWD Insurance") is part of FWD Group, a pan-Asian life and health insurance business that serves approximately 34 million* customers across 10 markets. FWD's customer-led and tech-enabled approach aims to deliver innovative propositions, easy-to-understand products and a simpler insurance experience. Established in 2013, the company operates in some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world with a vision of changing the way people feel about insurance and takaful. FWD Group is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code 1828. For more information, please visit www.fwd.com

FWD Insurance Berhad off­ers a variety of family and life insurance products, such as medical, critical illness, savings, and investment-linked plans. The company operates under the regulation of Bank Negara Malaysia in accordance with the Financial Services Act 2013. For more information, please visit fwd.com.my

*including BRI Life in Indonesia

