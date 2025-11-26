FY2025 Marks Remarkable Milestone for Thailand, Securing 30 Int'l Large-Scale Events Across MICE Sectors and Mega-Event

BANGKOK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiscal year 2025 marks another significant milestone for TCEB, reaffirming Thailand's status as a premier and preferred MICE and mega-event destination. During the year, the country successfully secured 30 major international events spanning all MICE sectors and mega-events. With conferences scheduled through 2029, these achievements reflect long-term confidence from international partners and the strength of Thailand's collaborative MICE ecosystem.

Slow Living in Bangkok will be featured for Amway Leadership Seminar in Bangkok 2026

Mrs. Supawan Teerarat, President of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB, said, "FY2025 demonstrated Thailand's strategic vision and strong appeal as a host for a series of future international MICE and mega-events. Securing hosting rights in the financial year 2025 illustrates global confidence in our MICE ecosystem and underscores TCEB's commitment to leveraging MICE as a catalyst for professional, business and economic growth, enhancing Thailand's reputation and influence on the global stage for years to come."

According to Mrs. Supawan, during FY2025 (October 2024 – September 2025), Thailand won the rights to host a total of 30 international events with a combined 109,000 pax and an estimated economic impact valued at 9,845 million baht. The wins span all MICE sectors – meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions – and mega events. In the Meetings & Incentives (MI) sector, the Amway Leadership Seminar in Bangkok, scheduled for March–April 2026, will welcome over 10,000 delegates from China. In the Conventions (C) sector, the International Dragon Award Annual Conference 2027 in Bangkok is expected to draw 7,500 overseas delegates. In the Exhibitions (E) sector, Gastech 2026 in Bangkok will host around 50,000 participants. Thailand has also secured two mega-events, with Chiang Rai confirmed as the venue for the Spartan SUPER World Championship, to be held from 2026 to 2028. This event is expected to draw approximately 60,000 athletes and delegates in combination from 50 countries worldwide during the three consecutive years. The other is Tough Mudder, scheduled in Pattaya, which is expected to attract 16,000 pax.

In addition to these headline events, other notable conventions expected to draw over 1,000 overseas delegates include the 63rd World Boxing Council Annual Convention 2025 and the 1st World Boxing Council MuayThai Convention 2025, with 2,000 expected participants; the 31st Congress of the Federation of Asian Pharmaceutical Associations (FAPA 2026), attracting 2,000 delegates; the Asian Pacific Orthodontic Congress (APOC 2028), with 1,200 expected attendees; and the Congress of the World Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery 2029 (WSRM 2029), expecting 1,500 participants.

"Winning the rights to host conferences over the next four years, such as WSRM 2029, demonstrates strong international confidence in the country as a premier and preferred MICE destination. These successes reflect a collaborative MICE ecosystem that ensures events meet evolving business needs. From Gastech, involving the Ministry of Energy, to the Amway Leadership Seminar with the Tourism Authority of Thailand's tailored 'Slow Living of Bangkok' program, the Kingdom showcases trusted capability, professionalism, and world-class standards. Meanwhile, the northern city of Chiang Rai hosting the Spartan SUPER World Championship from 2026 to 2028 underscores the nation's capability to deliver major events beyond the capital," added Mrs. Supawan.

For more information, contact TCEB at: [email protected]

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND'S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country's strategic industries and national economy.

SOURCE Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)