Gaabor Launches 11.11 SUPER SALE PARTY, Offering Exclusive Premium Deals for a Clean and Tidy Kitchen and Home

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaabor is a household appliances and home cleaning brand that is known for its modern design and appealing designs that are mostly functional at extremely affordable prices. On "Double day" 11/11/2022, 5,000 orders on e-commerce platforms had been reached by Gaabor. Now is the time to prepare for an unmissable shopping event - Gaabor Official Store's greatest sale-hunting festival of 2023 on the e-commerce platform is about to launch with a series of extremely attractive deals.

Gaabor 11.11 premium deals

Only on November 11, will Gaabor provide everyone with new products with super attractive trial prices. GR-S25D induction rice cooker with a very elegant style and sophisticated technology that is also ideal for cozy family dinners. Wondering for a sleep like a baby or a nice tidy living room? Only Gaabor's brand-new vacuum cleaner can help people solve this question. With a compact design combined with UV germicidal rays, the handheld mattress vacuum cleaner VCD10M-WH01A is a product every home should use.

Furthermore, the products that take the world by storm will also attend this "Super Battle". 6.5L AF65T-BK01A oil-free fryer with minimalist design and transparent glass surface to observe the usage process will be an extremely interesting experience.

The "Super Sale Party" will occur from 1.11 – 11.11. Especially on November 11, a series of appealing deals up to 50% off, valuable vouchers, exclusive offers, destruction deals, flash sales, and lucky gifts will be launched by the collaboration of Gaabor and Shopee.

Take note of this chance to enjoy this 11.11 pinnacle shopping season. Visit now to depart for a voucher journey of discovery and get wonderful deals.

SOURCE Gaabor