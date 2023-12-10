Gaabor will Launch New Products on December 12

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaabor kitchen appliances brand, as one of the leading retailers of the online market of small household electrical appliances. Many incentives and attractive promotions took place in the last year and Gaabor's most exciting incentive programs has returned at the end of the year.

Only on December 12, Gaabor will provide everyone with new products are high quality with super attractive prices. GH-M13 will be the best assistant for preparing delicious and healthy food with 1.7L capacity hot pot, suitable for 2-3 people. One knob to turn on immediately and control the heating temperature.

Say goodbye to the hassle of cords and enjoy thorough cleaning with VCF8T-WH01A at up to 15600mAh battery up to 30 minutes of runtime. You can clean house in one step using the best vacuum and mop combo devices. Cleaning up messes and eliminating dirt and dust quick and easy. They are suitable for the cleanup activities at the end of the year.

Especially, model is the most expected of Gaabor will appear at the event - GA-M6A with a capacity of 6L, 8 customizable programs for one-touch. With higher power 1700W for healthier eating and faster cooking results. With more than 20.000 orders on e-commerce platforms and 4.9 stars rating.

The "Super Sale Party" will occur from 12.12 – 14.12. Especially on December 12, a series of appealing deals up to 50% off, valuable vouchers, exclusive offers, destruction deals, flash sales, and lucky gifts will be launched by the collaboration of Gaabor and Shopee.

Take note of this chance to enjoy this 12.12 pinnacle shopping season. Visit Shopee, Lazada, Tiktok, Tiki, get the best deals.

SOURCE Gaabor