Gaabor's 11.11 Spectacle: Exclusive Home Appliance Discounts Await Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaabor, the trusted name in home appliances, invites you to discover unbeatable promotions for the upcoming 11.11 Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok events Malaysia. With a focus on safety and quality, Gaabor is set to elevate your home living experience with its air fryers, electric pots, and vacuum cleaners.

Introducing Gaabor's Quality Home Appliances:

Gaabor 11.11 Exclusive Discounts Await Malaysia

Air Fryers AF20M-WH01A: Gaabor's 2L air fryers are your ticket to healthier, more delicious meals, also as known for outstanding appearances. Achieve the perfect balance between crispy and guilt-free cooking with minimal oil, all while knowing that user safety is at the heart of our design. Exclusive bundles get the air fryer and a mini fan for RM79.

Rice Cookers GR-S25D: To make perfect, fluffy rice every time. With a focus on convenience and safety, making a cooking reservation, getting home, and having the cooked rice ready, you can trust Gaabor to deliver both culinary excellence and peace of mind.

Vacuum Cleaners VCW16M-BK01A: The beloved lightweight vacuum cleaner provides efficient, hassle-free cleaning. We understand the trouble of cleaning at home, so our multi-functional vacuum cleaners are designed to deliver top-notch performance for the whole house cleaning.

Exclusive Discounts Await You:

Prepare for an incredible shopping experience with Gaabor:

Flash Sale: Enjoy eye-popping discounts of up to 70% on selected items.

Deals from RM11: Discover exceptional bargains starting at just RM11.

Exclusive Bundles from RM79: Upgrade your home with our exclusive appliance bundles.

Free Shipping: Gaabor's commitment to customer satisfaction extends to offering free shipping on all orders from its official store.

These exciting promotions and quality home appliances will be available from November 11 to 14 2023, on both the Shopee and Lazada platforms. As well as on the Tiktok from November 3 to 11 2023. Gaabor invites all Malaysians to embrace the 11.11 shopping festival, experience our products' convenience, excellence, and safety features, and make your home a safer and more enjoyable place to live.

Gaabor is a prominent home appliance brand that aims to become Southeast Asia's most affordable choice for small home appliances. With a strong emphasis on product quality and focus on kitchen appliances and household cleaning, Gaabor is committed to delivering exceptional value to its customers.

Accessible: Get them online

For more products and information, please Visit our Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok.

