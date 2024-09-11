Gaabor's September New Product Launch campaign High Speed Hair Dryer Mega Sale

BANGKOK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the big sales of the second half year approach, Gaabor, a leader brand in the home appliance, is set to unveil a series of stylish and high-performance new products to match the shopping enthusiasm of consumers. Thai consumers have shown great excitement for Gaabor's new releases this year, with increasing numbers sharing their experiences on various social media platforms.

The biggest promotional policy，65%+ discount!

In response to this, Gaabor is launching a brand-new product for the second half of the year—the Gaabor M02 High-Speed Hair Dryer. This high-speed hair dryer features an aviation-grade 110,000 RPM brushless motor, achieving an impressive wind speed of 63m/s. Its 500 million negative ion emitter ensures smooth, frizz-free hair, while its 2-speed settings, 4 temperature levels, total 8 drying modes guarantee an unparalleled, comfortable drying experience. With its macaroon colors and back cover light design, the dryer stands out immediately. Users can easily determine the current temperature mode by the color of the light strip on the back of the dryer. In particular with its highly competitive price and outstanding performance, the M02 dryer has become the most cost-effective high-speed hair dryer in Thailand, and has already won the favor of many fans upon its release.

Recognizing that Gaabor's new products are creating a huge buzz on Thailand's social media and the positive response from fans as well as the great outcry, Gaabor is excited to join hands with Shopee to launch the "Gaabor HD-M02×Shopee New Product Day" event from September 22nd to 24th. During this special sales campaign, Gaabor will exclusively debut the M02 hair dryer on the Shopee platform, offering the biggest promotional policy for fans. Consumers can purchase the M02 high-speed hair dryer, originally priced at 3999฿, for a limited-time promotional price of 1???฿—a 65%+ discount! Additionally, an extra magnetic nozzle will be included. This event is expected to be highly sought after by Thai consumers.

To learn more about the Gaabor M02 hair dryer and this campaign, get more information about other products, and to take advantage of these unprecedented offers, you can visit the event platform right now:

https://shopee.co.th/product/494855778/27007860711

https://shopee.co.th/product/494855778/13136677034

