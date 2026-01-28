GAC AION V has been awarded the Euro NCAP Five-Star Safety Rating, Ensuring Safe Global Travel

SYDNEY, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the AION V successfully achieved a five-star safety rating in the stringent tests conducted by the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) for 2025. This accomplishment not only strongly affirms the AION V's safety capabilities but also marks another significant milestone in AION's deep commitment to automotive safety.

The AION V, positioned as a compact family vehicle with a 5-door SUV design and a curb weight of 1840kg, strikes a balance between the space and practicality required for family travel and the vehicle's handling and safety. The recent Euro NCAP five-star safety rating applies to all AION V models, meaning every consumer who chooses the AION V benefits from the protection brought by this five-star safety standard.

AION has always regarded safety as one of the core elements of product development. The AION V's five-star safety rating is another testament to AION's achievements in safety technology development. From optimizing the vehicle's body structure to enriching safety features and upgrading intelligent safety systems, AION has spared no effort in creating safer vehicles for consumers.

As automotive safety becomes an increasing focus, a vehicle that achieves such an authoritative safety certification is an excellent testament to its safety performance. The AION V's Euro NCAP five-star safety rating not only enhances its competitiveness in international markets but also demonstrates the strength of Chinese automotive brands in the safety field. In the future, AION will continue to pursue safety with dedication, bringing safer, intelligent, and comfortable automotive products to global consumers, ensuring every journey is a safe and enjoyable experience.

SOURCE GAC