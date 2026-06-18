GAC Brings All-Star Lineup to the 2026 Hong Kong International Auto Expo, Accelerating High-Quality Global Expansion

HONG KONG, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 18, the Hong Kong International Auto Expo officially opened. Embracing the theme "All New GAC, Going Global", GAC Group made a powerful impression with an all-star lineup across its three major brands GAC, AION, and HYPTEC. At the event, GAC officially announced the strategic upgrade of its "Hong Kong ACTION 2.0" plan and unveiled two highly anticipated models: the new E9 Premium and the AION UT Elite. At the opening ceremony, John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, attended to deliver a speech, fully demonstrating the Special Administrative Region Government's high regard for the automotive industry and the development of new energy transportation.

Hong Kong boasts one of the highest new energy vehicle penetration rates in the world. As Asia's largest and the world's third-largest international financial center, Hong Kong has been ranked the world's freest economy for 25 consecutive years, serving as a crucial springboard for Chinese automakers pursuing high-quality global growth. Currently, GAC's cumulative market share in Hong Kong has reached 11%, and driven by robust market performance, the company is successfully achieving its strategic leap from a market follower to a leader in this global benchmark market for new energy.

At this year's expo, GAC announced four core upgrades of ACTION 2.0. Service: expand network, leverage GBA supply chain, 24/7 rescue, and GSSW standards. Product: launch HK-customized models and future i60, S7, E8 for diverse scenarios. Ecosystem: build full-lifecycle mobility including energy, digital, subscriptions, ride-hailing, and future low-altitude/robotics. Energy: lead in deploying charging stations and fast chargers, interconnectivity, and Shell ultra-fast charging for convenience. These upgrades present an All New GAC.

GAC's globalization is not merely about exporting vehicles; it is about integrating into and serving global communities through systematic overseas expansion. With high-quality products, attentive service, and genuine local commitment, GAC has won the trust of Hong Kong consumers. GAC's globalization means more than just selling cars worldwide; the true "Going Global" means embedding our ecosystem locally!

SOURCE GAC Group