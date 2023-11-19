GAC Group Attends the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, also known as Auto Guangzhou 2023, themed 'New Tech, New Life', commenced at Pazhou on November 17. During the 'Smart Green Mobility' press conference hosted by GAC Group, the group reflected on this year's NEXT plan and announced that the installation of all-solid-state batteries on vehicles in 2026. Additionally, the world premiere of GAC Group's smart green flagship hydrogen-electric concept car, ERA, promises to create a new experience of smart green mobility. The press conference was attended by GAC Group's executives' teams including Chairman Zeng Qinghong, General Manager Feng Xingya, and approximately 400 media representatives from across the country.

2023 is the first year for GAC Group to comprehensively cultivate the NEXT Plan. Firstly, the group is accelerating the transformation and upgrading of the complete vehicle sector, propelling AION and GAC MOTOR, with the dual driving forces of "EV+XEV". Secondly, an integrated vertical new energy industrial chain is being constructed, including the development of high-performance power batteries and energy storage batteries. Thirdly, in response to the '1551'international strategy for 2030, GAC Group has embarked on a new international journey. This includes the synchronized development of the domestic and international products, the accelerated establishment of overseas component warehouses, and the establishment of regional overseas offices etc.

In the implementation of the NEXT Plan, GAC Group has also been planning a strategic layout in advanced technologies, such as the new generation of battery cell technology. Notably, solid-state battery has achieved a breakthrough. With a battery cell energy density reaching 400Wh/Kg, the solid-state battery is expected to ensure safety and reliability under extreme conditions and is anticipated to be installed in vehicles in 2026.

ERA, GAC Group's hydrogen-electric concept car, has been developed with a futuristic perspective. It boasts a powerful output of 540 horsepower, an extended range of over 800km+, and zero emissions. It has a technology-intensive exterior design with a 'mobile living' interior concept, continuously exploring human-centric space design.

In this automobile exhibition, GAC Group's independent brands and joint venture companies have launched a range of new energy vehicles, signaling a collective transition toward intelligent electrification. In the future, GAC Group will leverage the strength of the entire organization to intensify technological innovation and enhance independent brands, resolutely advancing towards the group's 'Trillion-Yuan' strategic goal.

SOURCE GAC MOTOR