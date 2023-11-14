GAC Group Marks 13th Consecutive Appearance at Macau Auto Show 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC Group has returned to the China (Macau) International Automobile Exposition (hereinafter referred to as the Macau Auto Show) for the 13th consecutive year, launching its right-hand drive versions of EMZOOM, EMKOO, and AION Y PLUS. Alongside proven performers, the brand also showcased its industry-leading MegaWaves hybrid powertrain and the impressive A480 supercharger.

As one of Asia's most influential car expos, the Macau Auto Show brings together over 50,000 exhibitors and industry professionals across the world to explore the newest vehicles and automobile technologies available. This year, GAC Group displayed its achievements under the theme of "New Era @ You", emphasizing its new energy innovations, electrification advancements, and next-generation powertrains.

On the show's opening day, officials from the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the Macao SAR Government and industry association, visited the GAC booth to inquire about the latest R&D developments, to which GAC Group Chairman Zeng Qinghong explained in detail.

For the 2023 edition of the Macau Auto Show, GAC Group featured eight models that demonstrated the brand's commitment to innovate for the new energy transition and deliver quality craftsmanship: GAC MOTOR NEW E9, ES9 Max, AION Hyper GT, AION V Plus, AION LX Plus, and the right-handed version of EMKOO, EMPOW, and AION Y PLUS.

The introduction of EMKOO, EMPOW, and AION Y PLUS also reflects GAC Group's efforts to maintain a stronghold in right-hand drive markets. In particular, the brand's launch of RHD models in both fuel and EV varieties is set to meet local demands as Macau accelerates its green transition in the transport sector.

The company's first showroom, opened in 2021, leverages Macau's strategic position as an international hub for trade and cultural exchange, providing a springboard for further business opportunities within the Portuguese-speaking world.

As a strong contender in the era of electric mobility, GAC Group continues to appeal to local customers with its innovative approach and unique designs. With the recently released models and new energy technologies, GAC Group is poised to continue its steady expansion and aid Macau's transition to green mobility while establishing itself as a reliable automaker committed to sustainable practices with a go-global outlook.

