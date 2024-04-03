GUANGZHOU, China, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 30, GAC International and WTCA entered a transformative phase in their joint effort to enhance localized vehicle production in Malaysia. In a signing ceremony held at the Kuala Lumpur International Trade and Exhibition Center, the two parties formalized a CKD Technical Collaboration Agreement to accelerate the localized production of the EMZOOM model, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to initiate feasibility studies for two new CKD vehicle assembly projects.

GAC International and WTCA Sign MoU, Entering Strategic CKD Technical Collaboration Agreement in Malaysia

Attendees included Shen Ying, Director of the Guangzhou Municipal Transportation Bureau; Wu Jiping, Deputy Director of the Guangzhou Municipal Government Office; Sun Shuqiang, Minister Counselor of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia; Loke Siew Fook, Minister of Transport Malaysia; Puan Yuslinawatibinti Mohd Yusof, Director of MATRADE; Tan Keng Meng, CEO of Warisan TC Holdings; Feng Xingya, President of GAC Group; Huang Yongqiang, General Manager of GAC MOTOR; Wei Haigang, General Manager of GAC International, and Deng Kui, Head of International Department of GAC.

In alignment with GAC's regional growth strategy, this landmark collaboration grants WTCA exclusive rights to locally assemble GAC's authorized vehicle models using CKD kits and components manufactured to GAC's global technical specifications and quality standards. A subsidiary of Warisan TC Motor Holdings Bhd and part of the Tan Chong Group, WTCA is also entrusted with the marketing, distribution, and servicing of GAC vehicles.

Following the successful rollout of the first EMZOOM model at the Segambut plant in February, the model is set to enter the SOP phase in late April, marking EMZOOM as the first mass-produced CKD model of GAC.

GAC International and WTCA have also agreed in an MOU to propel CKD production of the right-hand drive EMKOO for the Malaysian market and left-hand drive EMZOOM models for export to Vietnam by conducting feasibility studies, expected to be completed in July.

CEO of WTCA, Tan Keng Meng said the MOU represents both companies' shared vision. "It sets a framework for a comprehensive evaluation to bring CKD production of GAC's popular models to Malaysian soil," Tan said.

The commitment to localized production underscores GAC's steadfast dedication to the Malaysian automotive landscape. Looking ahead, Feng Xingya, President of GAC Group stated, "we will further integrate into the Malaysian market, insight into local user needs, and deliver more dependable and convenient products and services."

