GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 25, GAC announced the launch of its hybrid flagship E9 in Hong Kong. Unveiled at Harbour City's Ocean Terminal, with a direct view of the city's iconic cityscape, the launch set the tone for GAC's positioning of the E9 as a trendsetter in the premium automotive market. Hong Kong's top automotive reviewers, media, and influencers joined to celebrate the milestone.

GAC Launches E9: Hong Kong's First Plug-in Hybrid Flagship MPV

"Hong Kong is not only a vital market for us but also a strategic launchpad for our growth in the Asia-Pacific region," said Wei Haigang, President of GAC International at the launch. "We are here to bring high-quality, eco-friendly vehicles that resonate with local consumer demands and lifestyles."

Hong Kong is one of the most MPV-friendly markets in Asia, with over 55% of vehicle sales in 2023 attributed to MPVs. With many families relying on large vehicles to accommodate household members and domestic helpers, the E9 offers a tailored solution that merges comfort, space, and sustainability. Inside, the MPV offers a suite of luxury features designed for comfort and convenience. Passengers are treated to semi-aniline leather seats and high-quality suede trim. The second and third rows come equipped with ultra-long sliding rails, allowing for customizable seating arrangements.

In terms of power performance, the E9 is equipped with the industry's best 2.0T intelligent electric hybrid system, boasting the strongest high-speed power in its class, with an acceleration from 60 to 100 km/h in just 3.83 seconds. For long-distance driving, the E9 can switch to hybrid mode, achieving an impressive maximum range of 1,032 kilometers on a full charge and tank, effectively eliminating range anxiety.

Serving in Hong Kong, Rooted in Hong Kong

GAC is expanding its service infrastructure in Hong Kong, supported by its proximity to GAC headquarters in Guangzhou for faster parts supply. Currently, GAC operates eight showrooms in key areas such as Kowloon Bay, Wan Chai, Sha Tin, Hung Hom, and North Point. These locations are strategically situated in major automotive hubs or along key transportation routes, offering Hong Kong consumers a more convenient car-buying experience and efficient after-sales services. The newly launched E9 will also be on display at the North Point showroom, and GAC is offering a special "Early Bird" promotion with a limited release of 100 units. GAC welcomes Hong Kong consumers to visit and experience this exclusive opportunity.

SOURCE GAC